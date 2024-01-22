Boy fatally shot near Airways Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a young boy was shot to death in Memphis Sunday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Pecan Circle off of Airways Boulevard at around 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, officers found a young boy with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say that preliminary information suggests that the victim and suspect knew each other. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

