Boy fatally shot near Portsmouth high school; police searching for 3 suspects

Portsmouth police are searching for three suspects accused of fatally shooting a boy Wednesday afternoon near Manor High School.

The boy was shot before 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road, police said. The shooting happened near the school but not on campus, and school was dismissed prior to the shooting, police said.

The authorities were alerted of the shooting when the victim arrived a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, according to a news release. Police have not publicly identified him because he is a juvenile.

Melvon D. Parker, 19; Kwendale Glenn, 18; and a juvenile male are each charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts to call 757-393-8536 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com