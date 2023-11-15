Boy found dead of gunshot wound in Wilmerding

A boy was shot and killed late Tuesday in Wilmerding.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has the latest from police from the Breaking News Desk through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

First responders were called to the 300 block of Patton Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an Allegheny County police report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

