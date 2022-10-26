Boy found dead in ‘Las Vegas’ suitcase was killed by his mom, Indiana cops say

A search is on for a mother accused of killing her son whose body was discovered inside of a suitcase in April, Indiana State Police say.

The boy, identified on Wednesday, Oct. 26, as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, died from an electrolyte imbalance that caused viral gastroenteritis, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said in a news briefing. No physical trauma was observed.

A murder warrant was issued for the boy’s 37-year-old mother, Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Since the boy’s body was found in April, police say she has traveled to Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego and San Francisco, and was last known to be in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A second suspect, Dawn Elaine Coleman, has been arrested in the case. Coleman was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with help from the San Francisco Police Department, police said. Coleman, 40, was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and obstruction of justice, Huls said.

The relationship between Coleman and Anderson is unclear.

A mushroom hunter spotted the child on Saturday, April 16, in a wooded area of Washington County, which is about 45 miles northwest of downtown Louisville. At the time, police described the unidentified boy as a “young, Black male” likely between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, McClatchy News reported.

Indiana State Police later revealed the boy was in a distinct suitcase with Las Vegas branding.

Inside the suitcase was a trash bag that Cairo was wrapped in, WDRB reported, citing court documents. Fingerprints on the trash bagged matched Anderson’s and Coleman’s, the TV station reported.

Cairo would have turned 6 years old on Monday, Oct. 24, Huls said.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” Huls said during the news briefing. “Bitter because no matter what progress is made, what happens in the case, we’re still dealing with the tragic death of a precious young child.”

Cairo and his mother are originally from Atlanta. Police say they were “passing through” before the incident.

Story continues

Police are searching for 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, who is accused of killing 5-year-old Cairo Jordan/

A missing person’s report was never filed for Cairo. Despite “thousands” of tips, police were unable to identify the boy and any possible suspects until the recent physical evidence was uncovered.

Coleman, of Shreveport, Louisiana, will be transported to an Indiana jail within the next month, according to Huls.

Police are searching for Anderson, who is said to be about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She was last seen with short, dark brown hair, but has been known to wear wigs or hair extensions, according to Indiana State Police.

A funeral for the boy was held in Washington County about six weeks after his body was found, WHAS reported.

“The community really came together,” Huls said Wednesday. “It was very emotional and traumatic. We had candlelight vigils. It’s impacted the community tremendously. Why is this child here?”