Boy found dead in Missouri alley fell from apartment building in 'suspicious death'

The Kansas City, Missouri skyline is pictured on Feb. 1, 2021. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says a boy found dead in a downtown Kansas City alley on Nov. 27, 2023 fell from an apartment building.

A boy found dead in a downtown Kansas City, Missouri, alley on Monday fell from an apartment building, and the case is now considered a suspicious death investigation, police said Tuesday.

The boy's name has not been shared, though the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said in a news release that he's younger than 12.

"No information about the child will be released until identify has been confirmed and family has been notified," Captain Corey Carlisle said in an update.

Carlisle said investigators will follow up on leads and await reports from the medical examiner's office. In all, the investigation could take weeks, he said.

“There’s definitely bodily trauma that can be contributing factors to the death,” Carlisle told KMBC-TV. “We will rely on the expertise of the medical examiner to determine exactly what that trauma can consist of, whether it was used with a blunt instrument or weapon or whether it was caused by other means."

