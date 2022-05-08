Boy found safe Sunday, Fort Smith police report

STAFF REPORTS
Koa Marley Moniz, 11, was reported missing in Fort Smith Saturday
Police reported Sunday that an 11-year-old boy reported missing by his family Saturday morning, has been found safe.

Police said Koa Marley Moniz went missing after being seen at his home Friday night.

According to a news release, Koa's family reported Koa missing when they woke up Saturday morning.

The family's SUV was also missing. Police reported the boy may have been endangered after he went missing.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: A boy has been found safe in Fort Smith

