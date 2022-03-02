Boy found wandering alone outside store. Maryland police are trying to find his family

A young boy was found wandering alone outside of a Maryland supermarket, and now police are trying to find his family.

The boy was found in front of Universal Super Market on Flower Avenue in Takoma Park at about 10:45 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, March 2, according to a post from the city’s police department.

A photo of the boy shared by police about 45 minutes after he was found shows him in a black shirt, khaki pants and yellow truck slippers.

If you know who he is, Takoma Park Police ask that you call the department at 301-270-1100.

Takoma Park is a suburb north of Washington D.C. and about 30 miles southwest of Baltimore.

