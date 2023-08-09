UPDATE: Parents of boy found wandering Wapakoneta street alone located

UPDATE @ 6:20 a.m.:

Police say they have located the child’s parents.

“We appreciate everyone sharing the post,” police shared on social media at 6:20 a.m.

INITIAL REPORT:

Wapakoneta police are looking to locate the family of a child found out by himself Wednesday morning.

Police said a citizen found the boy walking on Hamilton Street, according to a social media post around 5:15 a.m.

The boy is blonde and wearing a green shirt. He wasn’t wearing shoes when he was found, police told News Center 7.

Anyone who recognizes the boy is asked to call the Wapakoneta Police Department at (419)-738-8802 to help officers locate his family.