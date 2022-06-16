Boy George flies into rage over BA letting Victoria Beckham leave plane first

Boy George and Victoria Beckham - Steve Jennings/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While ordinary airport travellers face cancelled flights and snaking queues this summer, celebrities have more niche complaints.

Boy George has publicly berated British Airways, claiming that he and fellow first class passengers were made to wait while the airline rolled out the red carpet for Victoria Beckham.

The Culture Club singer alleged that the former Spice Girl was allowed to leave the plane first as other passengers were prevented from disembarking.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “Nice touch for @britishairways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham’s car picks her up at the aircraft. Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while!”

He later deleted the post. However, it appeared that the airline got in touch with him to explain the situation, as the 61-year-old wrote in a follow-up tweet:

Myself and @britishairways are back in love. Now I know it costs 6,000 to get off the plane before everyone else. Also, my current remit is to be more friendly, human and have more patience. Lol! Wish me luck. I also forgot to say how lovely my flight was! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 16, 2022

Beckham’s spokesman could not be reached for comment. British Airways declined to comment.

George was returning from the US, where he was on tour with Culture Club, in time to play a gig at Kenwood House, north London, on Friday night.

He did not name the airport in question, but Heathrow’s Windsor Suite offers a chauffeur service to ferry passengers from the plane to a private lounge. The price starts at £2,750 plus VAT.

George is not a fan of Beckham’s musical output, once declaring: “The Spice Girls are awful. I hate them. They are a cynical corporate creation and proof that a good stylist is more important than a good melody.”