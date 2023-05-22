Boy, girl in custody for driving stolen vehicle down Harrison Twp.

Two juveniles, a male and female, were detained after they were spotted driving a stolen vehicle in Harrison Township Sunday afternoon.

The Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing two juveniles, a boy and girl, driving a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Benson Drive at 5:34 p.m., dispatchers for the department said.

A short pursuit ensued; however, deputies were able to halt the driver near the intersection of Benson Drive and West Fairview Avenue.

Once stopped, the driver and passenger were placed into custody for a possession of a stolen vehicle.

Their identities were undisclosed due to their pre-adult age.

The Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the repossession of the stolen vehicle.







