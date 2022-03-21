Boy guilts mom into telling cop she’d been drinking

A school teacher was arrested in Florida Sunday after telling police she hadn’t been drinking, only to be contradicted by her 9-year-old son, Florida police claim.

Indian River County Sheriffs report that when Kristin Wiley, 49, was pulled over around 2 a.m. Sunday, she replied “no” when asked if she’d been imbibing. An arrest affidavit alleges Wiley’s Grey Ford Mustang was moving at a “high rate of speed” when it nearly hit a parked squad car tending to an unrelated incident.

When the driver stopped, police asker her to provide identification, and she initially declined. An officer then observed Wiley’s young child “curled up and crying” in the vehicle’s back seat.

“I detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting off her person and her breath,” an arresting officer reported.

Wiley’s eyes were also watery and red, police said. According to cops, Wiley answered “no” when asked if she’d been boozing, but changed her tune when her son said, “Mom, you can’t lie to the police, you did drink.”

She then admitted to have consumed two vodka cocktails at a party, police said. Wiley is also accused of declining to take a field sobriety test. She was arrested and is alleged to have blown a 0.224 on a blood-alcohol test.

Her son, identified by The Smoking Gun as “KW,” reportedly told law enforcement his mother was driving fast and that he was “very scared.”

After being handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car, police said Wiley confessed, “I f—ked up.”

She faces charges of DUI and child abuse.