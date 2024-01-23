‘He’s my boy and he’s gunned down like that’: SeaTac mother heartbroken after teen son killed

A mother wants answers after her son was gunned down in SeaTac. She is asking for help finding her son’s killer.

The shooting happened 11 days ago just after 12:30 in the morning. Christopher Escobar’s body was found outside a Motel 6 on International Boulevard near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

His mother is in so much pain over this. She said her son was a good kid, had just gotten off work, and headed to see a friend. But the fact that there is a memorial here indicates he never arrived.

“So, he must have got off the bus right there, the last stop,” she said.

But Kimberly Vega didn’t find out until later that her son hadn’t made it to his best friend’s house. And that he had been murdered.

“I kept seeing the article about SeaTac man, but he’s not a man,” she said, her voice breaking. “He’s a boy. Come to find out that was my son the whole time.”

The King County Sheriff said they got 911 calls that a man was lying in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on International Boulevard.

Medics worked to save his life, but Christopher did not survive.

His mother said his murder has left a big hole in her heart and her family.

“He’s just a boy, he’s just 16 years old,” Vega said. “He was on his way. He wasn’t doing nothing. He’s not harming anybody.”

He leaves behind three little brothers and a mom.

Vega wants his killer caught.

“He’s a boy,” she said, tears filling her eyes, turning toward the memorial to him. “He’s my boy and he’s gunned down like that.”

Both she and investigators are asking anyone who saw what happened on January 11 to come forward. They want more information and vehicle or dash cam video if anyone has it.

The family is trying to raise money to pay for Escobar’s funeral. They have set up a GoFundMe account.