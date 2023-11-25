Boy hit, killed by car in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Frederick County late Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police received reports of a pedestrian walking in the travel portion of westbound I-70. When they arrived on the scene, troopers found a boy who had been hit near New Design Road.

Police say the driver of a blue 2007 Mercedes Benz sedan was traveling westbound on I-70 when the pedestrian was hit.

The pedestrian was identified as 17-year-old Henry Alberto Sosa Torres of Emmitsburg. He died at the scene.

The driver was identified as Mojisola Sofoluke, 64, of Owings Mills. She was transported to a hospital in Washington County for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at (301) 600-4151.

