A boy was hospitalized on Wednesday after being shot near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Detective Richard Encinas, a spokesperson with Mesa police, said they received a 911 call about the shooting and found the 13-year-old boy with a non-lethal gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, Encinas said.

Encinas said the boy and his two friends were walking down the street when he heard a "pop,” felt pain in his shoulder and realized that he had been shot.

The three ran to the victim’s house and called 911, Encinas said.

Encinas said an investigation was underway and that police did not have any suspect information.

Mesa police asked anyone with information to contact them at their non-emergency number, 480-644-2211.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Boy hospitalized after being shot in Mesa