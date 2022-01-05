Boy hospitalized after being struck by car in Framingham. Driver is cited

FRAMINGHAM — A young boy crossing the street with his mother downtown on Tuesday was injured when a car struck him, police said.

The 7-year-old boy was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after the 7 p.m. crash near 82 Concord St., police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said.

“They were non life-threatening injuries, but anytime there is a child involved, they’re cautious,” Mickens said.

The boy and his mother were in a crosswalk when the boy was struck by a car driven by a 50-year-old Framingham woman. Neither the mother nor the driver was injured.

Mickens said the driver was cited for a crosswalk violation.

