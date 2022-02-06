Boy injured in Lansing shooting Sunday

Lansing police are investigating a shooting Sunday that injured one boy.

LANSING — A Lansing boy was rushed to the hospital after police said he was shot in front of a Lansing liquor store.

Members of the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department responded to a reported shooting Sunday at about 2:53 p.m. in front of a business in the 4400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to LPD Sgt. Kyle Schlagel. Police found a Lansing boy who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The boy was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition. Police suspect the shooting was not a random act, Schlagel said, and there are no ongoing public safety threats connected to the shooting.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4800.

