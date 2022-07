A boy was shot Sunday in Portsmouth, according to a tweet from police.

The department reported the shooting Sunday afternoon in the 3600 block of Tejo Lane but did not say what time it happened.

Police have not said how old the victim is or provided details about the circumstances of the shooting.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

