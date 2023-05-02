Boy injured in Tuesday morning shooting, Montgomery police say

A boy was injured in a shooting incident Tuesday morning in Montgomery, police say.

A police spokesperson said the shooting happened about 11:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of East South Boulevard. Authorities identified the gunshot victim only as a male juvenile and said the wound was not life-threatening.

Montgomery police officers and fire medics responded to the scene, and first responders then transported the juvenile to a hospital, according to a news release.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the shooting.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

