Boy kidnapped from Michigan, rescued in Arkansas

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 5-year-old Michigan boy was safely reunited with his mother after detectives arrested the father of the boy on the interstate, 900 miles from home–near Little Rock, Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police arrested the Pontiac boy’s father, a 40-year-old Houston, Texas, man, in the Little Rock are on Feb. 3, according to Oakland County Office of the Sheriff.

Oakland County officials said the boy’s father kidnapped him from Pontiac on Feb. 2, when the boy’s mother and father got into an argument in the mother’s car. Officials say the mother then went into her house and the father drove her car away, taking the boy with him.

A 5-year-old Pontiac boy is safe at home with his mother after Arkansas State Police arrested his father on an interstate near Little Rock. (Oakland County Sheriff)

Officials said the father did not have custody and had not been involved in the boy’s life for several years, up until the last few months–“so obviously, there was concern about what was going to happen next.”

The mother later contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which traced her car’s location to Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police tracked down the stolen car on the expressway and pulled it over, arresting the boy’s father.

The boy’s mother flew to Little Rock that day to reunite with her son, the sheriff’s office said. The mother and son have returned to Pontiac.

Oakland County detectives are in the process of extraditing the father back to Michigan for prosecution, the agency said.

The boy’s father is facing car theft charges in Pontiac and additional felonies in Arkansas, the sheriff’s office said.

