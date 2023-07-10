Boy killed during shooting in Ambridge, police continuing to investigate

AMBRIDGE ― Less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting of a teenager in Aliquippa, local investigators have begun a second investigation into the murder of a teen in a nearby community.

According to a release from the Ambridge Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1100 block of Church Street around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy unresponsive at the scene, with medics pronouncing him dead at the scene.

At this time, the boy has not been publicly identified by police. Officers say that once the county coroner has completed a medical examination and notified the family, the victim's identity will be shared with the public.

In a social media post from Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca, he shared that members of the Ambridge community gave descriptions of the two male shooters involved in the shooting and did give chase. Neither suspect has been publicly identified or formally charged as of Monday morning.

One of the suspects was observed entering an apartment building along Olive Lane after the incident, which required Beaver County's SWAT team to extract the suspect.

Members of the community with information on the shooting are encouraged to call the Ambridge Police Department at 724-266-5977.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Boy killed Sunday in Ambridge shooting