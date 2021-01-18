Boy Killed By Father After Vaccination Dispute in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide in SF

Ryan General

A boy who was killed in an alleged murder-suicide by his father has been identified as 9-year-old Pierce O’Loughlin. Family tragedy: The boy and his father, Stephen O'Loughlin, 49, were both found dead at their home on Scott Street, Marina District in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, SF Chronicle reports.

  • The boy’s mother, Lesley Hu, asked authorities to check on her son after learning that he did not show up for school that day.

  • The father presumably shot his son multiple times before shooting himself with the same gun.

  • Hu and O'Loughlin divorced in 2016 and were involved in an ongoing custody battle over their son.

  • In Hu's filings for sole legal custody of the boy last year, she mentioned her ex-husband's growing adherence to the anti-vaccine movement, which is led by people who believe that vaccines cause autism and other disorders.

  • O'Loughlin did not support Hu's wishes to have their son vaccinated.

Initial reports: Lorie Nachlis, the lawyer representing Hu, mentioned mental illness and domestic violence in a statement on Friday.

  • Nachlis further insisted that the boy died over more complex reasons than a disagreement regarding vaccinations, reported KRON4.

  • "As Father was seeing that he was losing his control, he punished Lesley with the ultimate act of violence: Killing her child. She will suffer, as intended, for the rest of her life," Nachlis said.

  • The victim's family is asking for privacy during this time.

Feature Image via KTVU

