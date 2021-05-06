Boy Killed In South LA Shooting, Suspect At Large
Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a boy in the Florence-Graham neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday.
Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a boy in the Florence-Graham neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday.
Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor learned from phone messages that the New York Mets had fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater, a move that left players unhappy. New York made the announcement late Monday night, two days after Alonso started to publicly mention the positive assistance of a new batting instructor — someone who, apparently, is fictional. "I found out on Twitter while I was eating my postgame meal,” Alonso said, explaining he then talked to acting general manager Zack Scott and gave Davis and Slater hugs.
The shooting left one injured but many saw the incident that unfolded less than a block from the iconic fountain in Columbia’s Five Points.
Upset that a police officer who was supposedly shouting at him for being near a police operation, a lawyer shouted back, claiming that he was an officer of the Supreme court and that he was "bigger" than the police officer.
Chong Hu Lu, owner of Max Trading, told NBC Washington that he was attacked by a customer on Tuesday and had to get 14 stitches.
A judge in Mexico ordered drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma held for 40 more days in non-prison custody pending investigation Wednesday, staving off at least temporarily what would have been international embarrassment had he walked free. The attorney general’s office said the judge had granted an order to hold Palma at a prosecutors' detention facility while he is investigated on drug and organized crime charges. Mexico has a poor track record in winning organized-crime convictions, and Palma was already acquitted last week on one such count.
A former leader of the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division group was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Tuesday for his role in "swatting" attacks against "at least" 134 targets — including journalists, a historically Black church and a former Cabinet member.Why it matters: John Cameron Denton, 27, of Montgomery, Texas, was involved in the swatting, calling emergency services to make bogus bomb reports and false reports of other acts of violence, from October 2018 to February 2019.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAWD calls for "acts of random violence in hopes of starting a race war" and has been connected with several killings since it was founded in 2015, according to the Washington Post.Per a statement from Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Denton's conduct in the swatting caused "irreversible trauma to the victims of these hate-based crimes."Details: The group "terrorized communities" across the U.S., swatting a "then-sitting U.S. Cabinet official living in northern Virginia;" the Old Dominion University; the Alfred Street Baptist Church, a historically Black church in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia; an Islamic Center in Arlington, Texas; ProPublica's New York City office and the home of a ProPublica journalist, according to the statement.Members of the group called emergency dispatchers with "false claims of pipe bombs, hostage takings, or other violent activity occurring at the targeted locations" across the U.S., the Justice Department said.Denton's lawyers argued at his sentencing in federal court in Alexandria that his actions shouldn't be considered a hate crime despite many targets being "chosen based on racial animus," AP notes.They said the only target Denton picked was a ProPublica journalist who reported on his being an Atomwaffen Division leader and claimed he was "becoming disillusioned with Atomwaffen Division ideology" when he was arrested, both claims the prosecution rejected. What they're saying: "The fear and anxiety you created in all these victims . . . will remain in their memory for far too long. All for you and this group to get your jollies off? It’s incomprehensible," U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady said at Denton's sentencing, per the WashPost. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Several influential business leaders have recently started a $250 million initiative dedicated to serving 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the nation. Members of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) launched the initiative on Monday. According to its organizers, the initiative is the “largest-ever philanthropic effort to support the AAPI community,” Reuters reported.
"I'm about to cancel all my Zoom meetings. ... I'm done with it. I'm going to Boston today," the bank CEO said when asked about video calls.
The Timberline's grille-mounted fog lights are going to terrify me every time I see them in the rear-view mirror.
It has been three years since Ethan Winters took on the terrifying Baker family in Resident Evil 7. His ghoulish trip to the Louisiana swamp has been put behind him, relocating to a quiet Eastern European town with his wife Mia and daughter Rose. The bliss is short-lived as, after an attack on their home, Rose is whisked away to a nearby village by a cult led by the mysterious “Mother Miranda”. From here Ethan travels to the mist-wreathed village to find its pockets of old houses largely deserted, except for the thumping terror of werewolves and ghouls prowling its rough roads. In the panicked pistol shots and dark secrets of a none-too-welcoming town, Resident Evil Village has found itself bearing comparison with series game-changer Resident Evil 4. But while its crackling atmosphere and flamboyant baddies are certainly redolent of Leon Kennedy’s European tour, Resident Evil Village is more broadly a glorious greatest hits. According to producer Jun Takeuchi, Ethan’s foray in the swamp-wreathed Baker plantation in Resident Evil 7 was Capcom ‘stripping the series down to its core’. It served the reinvented Resi well, with its grisly tableau all the more intoxicating in its newfound first-person perspective. But if the flaw in 7 was a diminished sense of variety, Resident Evil Village recalls what has made the series such a titan, casting its net wide over its history in fierce action, terrifying pursuits and macabre psychological horror. It exchanges blows on this with breathless pace and admirable coherence, even if its yarn spirals with the series’ most outrageous excess. After that initial foray into the village, a visit to Castle Dimitrescu is a fine example of this. The looming castle is an ornate labyrinth, with spiral staircases gilded in red and gold, opera rooms, wind-swept bell towers and plenty of Resident Evil’s familiar puzzles and doors with absurdly complicated locking mechanisms. It is every inch the equal of the original’s Arklay Mansion or Resident Evil 2’s Police Department, with that disorientating sense of both imposing scale and cloying tightness. Dozens of rooms interlinked with tight corridors prowled by the ladies of the house. One of whom, of course, is the 9ft internet thirst-trap Lady Dimitrescu (or, more simply, “tall vampire lady”).
The boy's father had been wanted in connection with a Louisiana murder investigation.
The insect found near a school in Queensland, Australia, has been identified as a giant wood moth, the world's heaviest of the moth species.
A tour bus on its way to the Grand Canyon was speeding when it flipped on its side, killing one passenger while injuring dozens, according to an investigative report that stops short of drawing conclusions about the cause of the crash. Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Las Vegas-based Comedy On Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment, over ruts and rocks, and hit Joshua trees on Jan. 22. The passengers suffered injuries ranging from abrasions and ankle sprains to fractures, blunt force trauma and broken ribs.
Almost a year after six Miami police officers were taken off the street as investigators determined whether they were responsible for a horrific car crash in Allapattah that took a young woman’s life, the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing.
Authorities in New York City are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked two Asian pedestrians with a hammer over the weekend. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 410 block of West 42nd Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. "She was talking to herself, like talking to a wall, I thought maybe she was drunk or something so we just wanted to pass through her quickly," Theresa, 31, told ABC7 New York reporter CeFaan Kim.
One man's request for his followers to delete an ableist phrase from their vocabulary is gaining traction on TikTok. The post TikToker brilliantly explains why we need to stop saying, ‘Did I stutter?’ appeared first on In The Know.
A stray bullet struck 13-year-old Aveanna Propst at Concord Mills in 2019.
The 30th birthday of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel American Psycho is not a universal cause for celebration. Many people have found something almost offensive about the anniversary falling at a time when men are being asked to think urgently about how to make the world safer for women. Even Ellis himself, when I ask him about his most famous work, admits, “It wouldn’t be published today.” The fact that it remains in print – and has spawned a hit film and even a stage musical – will be seen by some as an indictment of the fundamental misogyny of Western society. Back in 1991, one feminist campaigner denounced American Psycho as a “how-to novel on the torture and dismemberment of women”. There is an alternative view, however. Its admirers cite its unmatched insight into the mindset of a late-capitalist generation of American men that sees women as disposable accessories. Some feminists even risked the wrath of their sisters by pointing out that it was meant to be an exposure of the banal preoccupations of its era. Fay Weldon said: “He [Easton Ellis] gets us to a T. And we can’t stand it. It’s our problem, not his.” My first encounter with the book, at school in the 1990s, was not exactly in a feminist context. A copy was passed around that fell open at certain passages in the way that Lady Chatterley’s Lover did for a previous generation: those in the know would invite others to read the passage involving an abducted woman and a hungry rat, and sniggeringly wait for them to turn green. One ought to note that the novel’s narrator, Patrick Bateman – investment banker, disciple of the business style of Donald Trump, fan of Phil Collins, and serial killer – is an equal opportunities sadist. His victims include several men, a couple of dogs, and a five-year-old boy. Although there is some suggestion that the killing sprees are merely Bateman’s fantasies or hallucinations, the book remains queasily ambiguous. When American Psycho was first published, Ellis was, at 26, widely regarded as something of a has-been. He had become a celebrity while still in college after his first novel, Less Than Zero (1985), a mildly controversial study of disaffected Generation X-ers, became a critical and commercial hit; but the follow-up, The Rules of Attraction (1987) was conspicuously less successful. Many commentators thought American Psycho was a confected publicity trap designed to project Ellis back into the limelight. However, Robert Asahina, the editor at Simon & Schuster who worked on Ellis’s first three novels, insists that he took the writing of the book very seriously.
San Diego County will provide attorneys to immigrants facing deportation proceedings under a pilot program approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. The 3-2 vote orders work to begin on a $5 million, one-year pilot program administered through the county's public defender's office. It would provide lawyers for free to those detained at Otay Mesa Detention Center, the local federal immigration detention facility.
Its Constitution fixed the value of African Americans at three-fifths that of other humans.