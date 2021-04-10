Their boy lived 8 days. They’ll spend the rest of their lives wondering what went wrong

Carol Marbin Miller, Daniel Chang
·10 min read

Lindsey Johnson’s dreams began after her son’s life ended.

She is in an ambulance, rushing from her obstetrician’s office to the hospital for an emergency delivery. The frigid ambulance feels like a meat locker. The gurney rolls from side to side with each jerk of the steering wheel.

Lindsey Johnson tries to force a scream, then a sob, but no sounds emerge.

In her dream, she arrives at Orlando’s Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, and the medical staff acts quickly to treat her. Her son, Cooper, squalls when he is born by C-section, a healthy baby.

This is where the dream and reality diverge: On June 13, 2017, Cooper Reilly Johnson was born with devastating brain damage. Eight days later, he died in his father’s arms.

Lindsey and James Johnson have been reeling in silent despair ever since — their voices muted by a Florida program called the Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association, or NICA. It prevents parents from pursuing a lawsuit when children suffer catastrophic brain injuries due to oxygen deprivation during delivery.

James Johnson, here with his wife, Lindsey, did not want their son to die alone. So he held the boy as medical staff slid the breathing tube from Cooper&#x002019;s throat. Cooper&#x002019;s heart beat on for about 15 minutes. Then, it stopped.
James Johnson, here with his wife, Lindsey, did not want their son to die alone. So he held the boy as medical staff slid the breathing tube from Cooper’s throat. Cooper’s heart beat on for about 15 minutes. Then, it stopped.

NICA was created to protect doctors and hospitals from multimillion-dollar lawsuits by distraught parents like the Johnsons.

Families sometimes sue anyway, but the lawsuits are halted by a judge while the dispute is routed to the Division of Administrative Hearings to determine whether NICA applies.

If a claim is accepted by NICA, the lawsuit is dismissed and parents are awarded a one-time payment of $100,000 — far less than the parent of a deceased or tragically brain-damaged newborn may receive in a settlement or jury verdict. The money comes from a fund supported by annual assessments charged to doctors and hospitals.

If the baby survives, it can mean lifelong disabilities and frequent, costly hospitalizations. Parents are promised “medically necessary and reasonable” health care for the child’s life. Upon a child’s death, during delivery or anytime afterward, NICA also pays $10,000 toward funeral expenses.

What NICA doesn’t provide is any kind of accountability or explanation to the parents of what went wrong during childbirth. And unlike lawsuits and malpractice complaints, which generally are available at local courthouses or online, NICA does not provide a way for prospective parents to research a doctor’s history with the program.

The Johnsons are haunted by questions that will never be answered.

Administrators for Orlando Health, which owns Winnie Palmer, declined the Herald’s interview request, citing federal privacy laws. But the company issued a prepared statement:

“We provide every patient with expert medical care during their stay. Our medical team respects the wishes of our patients when it comes to their delivery experience. When a medical emergency arises during a delivery, time is of the essence and our physicians will speak with the patient about the recommended course of action.”

Barred from pursuing a lawsuit, the Johnsons applied for NICA benefits because they were suffering financially and needed relief. They’ve regretted the decision ever since.

“It hurts me that they can decide to put a price tag on my son’s life,” said James Johnson, an IT director for a large medical practice.

“We were kind of backed into the corner,” he said. Cooper’s medical bills had reached $12,000. Two months after Cooper’s death, Hurricane Irma damaged the couple’s roof and fence. The Johnsons were $50,000 in debt.

Though Cooper lived only a week, his presence is felt throughout the Johnsons’ Winter Park home.

James and Lindsey Johnson have matching inked tributes to their son.
James and Lindsey Johnson have matching inked tributes to their son.

A bookcase behind the couple’s gray living room couch holds a makeshift shrine: a baby picture, in which an oxygen tube is taped to Cooper’s nose; the frame reads “so loved.” Cooper’s nameplate from the nursery. A porcelain sleeping cherub, with the inscription “Mommy and Daddy’s Little Angel.” A black-and-white photo of Cooper’s tiny hand wrapped around his parents’ fingers. A figurine of Jesus.

On the mantel rests a baby blue teddy bear with a green ribbon around its neck. Created specially for the Johnsons, it weighs exactly seven pounds, 13.2 ounces — Cooper’s birth weight.

A memorial stone for Cooper was placed prominently in a garden the couple created this year. On a fireplace mantel rests an urn with their son’s ashes. They chose not to bury Cooper, dreading the thought he might be left behind should they have to relocate.

&#x002018;We held your hand for only a moment, but in our hearts you will be forever!&#x002019; One of many reminders in the Johnson home that Cooper lived, if only briefly.
‘We held your hand for only a moment, but in our hearts you will be forever!’ One of many reminders in the Johnson home that Cooper lived, if only briefly.

The couple have matching forearm tattoos. His reads “Cooper,” next to replicas of the boy’s footprints. On her arm, Cooper’s name is the spine of a green and yellow butterfly.

A Roller Coaster

On the day their son was born, Lindsey and James Johnson went to her obstetrician’s office for an appointment. An ultrasound, the couple said, left everyone in the treatment room worried. Cooper wasn’t moving.

Lindsey’s obstetrician immediately summoned an ambulance, and gave instructions that Cooper be delivered by C-section as soon as the ambulance arrived at the hospital. The nightmare — the real-life one — began.

“I asked if I could ride with them,” James Johnson said. “They told me no.”

He could hear his wife screaming for him as paramedics shut the back door.

Lindsey Johnson recalls the ambulance being uncomfortably cold and bumpy. Her husband, “freaking out,” hopped in his car and gave chase, fixing his eyes on the ambulance as it got smaller and smaller. “They can break laws that I can’t break.”

When the ambulance met heavy traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 50, it veered into the eastbound lanes — driving directly into oncoming traffic — to make time.

The expectant mom remembers the ambulance stopping at the wrong hospital — the children’s hospital, instead of the adjacent medical center where babies are born — wasting precious minutes.

By the time James Johnson caught up, his wife was inside the obstetrics ward. There, he encountered a surprising scene. Everyone was calm.

A nurse told him everything was fine. The hospital would induce labor. There was no need for a C-section, he said he was told. He said the hospital staff helped him slip into a medical gown and took pictures for the couple’s photo album. But when the medical staff pierced the baby’s amniotic sac, records show, they found blood and meconium, the latter an infant’s first body stool, which can be extremely dangerous to the baby if inhaled.

Then the couple was plunged into panic again. The obstetrics staff rushed Lindsey Johnson to the operating room.

“I was praying silently to God,” Lindsey Johnson said. “Please, Jesus, don’t take my baby.”

James Johnson said: “It went from the scariest moment of my life, where I’m in shock, to ‘this is great. I’m going to be a dad today,’ back to being the scariest moment of my life. I was scared out of my mind.”

Lindsey Johnson’s hospital records show her obstetrician dictated at 3:58 p.m. that the expectant mom was leaving the medical office via ambulance “to take patient to hospital and perform stat C-section.” Hospital records say she was admitted at 4:15 p.m.

Preoperative notes say that Lindsey Johnson was “given the option” of a natural or surgical delivery and chose to allow doctors to pierce her membrane to test for signs of fetal distress. Amniotic fluid showed signs of a ruptured placenta, a dangerous possibility. “At that particular point,” the note says, “the patient decided to proceed with a Cesarean section.”

The exact timeline for the procedure is unclear, but it appears the C-section began around 4:45, and delivery occurred very quickly.

James and Lindsey Johnson walk Mako and Kona in a special dog stroller through their Winter Park neighborhood on Sunday morning, Sept. 27, 2020. The dogs bring the couple much joy and have helped with their grief after the death of their son, Cooper Reilly Johnson.
James and Lindsey Johnson walk Mako and Kona in a special dog stroller through their Winter Park neighborhood on Sunday morning, Sept. 27, 2020. The dogs bring the couple much joy and have helped with their grief after the death of their son, Cooper Reilly Johnson.

At first, the Johnsons did not realize how badly Cooper had been injured. “When he first came out, he was moving, making some noises,” James Johnson said. But the family later was told that Cooper’s placenta had been severed, and he had lost more than half his blood.

Hospital staff brought the newborn over to his mother’s bed to “introduce” him, James Johnson said. They took more pictures at bedside, and then brought Cooper over to the neonatal intensive care unit. As the staff rolled Cooper down the corridors, they tried to explain to the new father what was happening.

“But I was in such disarray,” he said. “I had no idea what they were saying and what it meant.”

‘More pain meds’

Cooper was placed on a ventilator, and then wrapped in a cooling blanket to stanch severe brain damage. He was given a blood transfusion.

On about Day Seven of Cooper’s life, hospital staff performed magnetic imaging of his brain. The news could not have been worse, the Johnsons said. Cooper would never breathe without mechanical support. He would never gain consciousness.

“And then Day Eight is when we decided to take Cooper off the ventilator,” his father said.

“I couldn’t make the decision,” Lindsey Johnson said. “I was like, you have to do it. … Give me more pain meds, so I don’t remember this.”

“It was, by far, and will always be, the hardest choice I ever made,” James Johnson said.

He did not want his son to die alone. So he held the boy as medical staff slid the breathing tube from Cooper’s throat. Cooper’s heart, which had been undamaged, beat on for about 15 minutes, James Johnson said.

Medical records say Cooper likely suffered a placental abruption, where blood and oxygen stopped flowing to his brain.

Lindsey Johnson’s nightmares started soon after Cooper’s death — followed by therapy for both parents.

They filed the NICA petition on Jan. 18, 2018.

“I wanted to fight it,” James Johnson said. “But seeing what Lindsey was going through, barely being able to get out of bed because she was so depressed, I thought it was the best thing for us to just sign the paperwork and be done with it.

“And I regret that.”

Administrative Law Judge W. David Watkins signed an order awarding the Johnsons $110,000 on May 24, 2018. The entire process took a little more than four months.

The Johnsons soon began to question their decision and whether what happened to Cooper could have been avoided. Why didn’t the hospital wheel Lindsey into the operating room the minute she arrived? Would Cooper have been uninjured, or at least survived, if the obstetrics staff worked more quickly? They will never know.

There was no autopsy.

Sixteen months after Cooper’s death, on Oct. 1, 2018, James Johnson posted a petition to the website Change.org. Directed at then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott, it included six separate parts, mostly intended to hold obstetricians responsible for their mistakes, to better compensate parents accepted by NICA, and to make NICA more transparent.

On the couch at the Johnsons&#x002019; home in Orlando rests a baby blue teddy bear with a green ribbon around its neck. Created specially for the couple, it weighs exactly seven pounds, 13.2 ounces &#x002014; Cooper&#x002019;s birth weight.
On the couch at the Johnsons’ home in Orlando rests a baby blue teddy bear with a green ribbon around its neck. Created specially for the couple, it weighs exactly seven pounds, 13.2 ounces — Cooper’s birth weight.

Since he was barred from pursuing a lawsuit, James said he launched the petition because he wants to know if mistakes were made in relation to his son’s birth and death, and, if so, that those responsible be held accountable.

Among the 2,099 signatures were a handful of parents who said they too had lost children.

“I am signing this because I lost my son,” wrote Ruth Joseph Jacques, adding that the doctor who delivered her boy, Reggie, who lived 96 days, “did not give a world of care, cause he is protected. Let’s remove the sheet of protection, together.”

It changed nothing. The state law that created NICA has not been meaningfully amended in nearly two decades.

“We got no justice,” Lindsey said. “I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

Last rites

“He was absolutely gorgeous,” Lindsey Johnson said of the son she carried for nine months but knew for only eight days.

It was long enough for Cooper to be baptized and given the last rites.

A porcelain sleeping cherub &#x002014; inscription: &#x002018;Mommy and Daddy&#x002019;s Little Angel&#x002019; &#x002014; is a constant reminder of Cooper.
A porcelain sleeping cherub — inscription: ‘Mommy and Daddy’s Little Angel’ — is a constant reminder of Cooper.

But their son’s birth, death and all that followed has undermined their faith.

“We were very active in our church,” she said. “We lost our relationship with God.

“And we haven’t been to church since.”

Recommended Stories

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • A Carbon-Sucking Startup Has Been Paralyzed by Its CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- The prototype of the device meant to stave off climate devastation looks like a shipping container wrapped in vibrant green Venetian blinds. Fans atop this shell are designed to draw air into the device, where a honeycomblike structure full of proprietary chemicals extracts carbon dioxide from the air, removing an ever-so-slight bit of planet-warming gas from the atmosphere.Climate scientists call this technology direct-air capture. It’s basically an air filter for the Earth.Global Thermostat, the New York-based company that created this green box, told reporters it would be able to suck about 4,000 tons of CO₂ out of the air per year. The company is one of just three around the world with direct-air capture technology that seems to have a shot at capturing carbon on a vast scale. Scientists say that to prevent catastrophic climate impacts, it might be necessary to draw as many as 10 billion tons of the gas from the air each year by 2050. But the promise of a few thousand tons removed, plus assurances about the potential for billions, was enough to generate excitement around Global Thermostat and its chief executive officer, Graciela Chichilnisky.Two years ago, Chichilnisky was front and center as a string of journalists from different news outlets began visiting the green box, which sits in a field alongside a drab office park on the outskirts of Huntsville, Ala. She gave interviews and posed for photos with her prototype. The subsequent flurry of stories seemed to amount to a coming-out party for a charismatic leader and accomplished academic who first worked on pioneering global climate research in the 1990s. Top scientists have warned for decades that carbon capture will be an essential tool against climate change, and Chichilnisky was one of the first to heed the call.In 2010, as an economics professor at Columbia, Chichilnisky co-founded Global Thermostat with physicist Peter Eisenberger. The core idea was as simple as the startup’s name: If you can control the amount of CO₂ in the atmosphere, you can manage the Earth’s temperature. During a series of interviews with Bloomberg Green beginning in early 2020, Chichilnisky repeatedly stressed that the company would soon be able to make a material impact. In a statement published on Global Thermostat’s website last year, she said, “I am very close to reversing climate change.”Propelled by Chichilnisky’s vision, Eisenberger’s science, and some very wealthy benefactors, Global Thermostat says it’s raised about $70 million from investors, and it’s announced commercial partnerships with Fortune 500 companies. Most of these deals involve supplying captured CO₂ to businesses that can use it, including Air Liquide SA (which sells industrial gases) and Coca-Cola Co. (which needs to carbonate sodas). The partner that’s done perhaps the most to raise Global Thermostat’s profile is Exxon Mobil Corp., which said a year ago it was expanding an initial agreement to help scale up the carbon-capture company’s technology. Chichilnisky says the oil giant supplied Global Thermostat with $15 million in 2020.Exxon wouldn’t confirm that figure but pointed to Global Thermostat as a prime example of its commitment to mitigating the environmental consequences of drilling and refining. “We like what we see in the Global Thermostat approach, from materials to engineering,” Exxon said in a statement. The company has pledged to invest $3 billion in various carbon-capture technologies, and Chichilnisky’s startup has featured prominently in its commercials on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.But Global Thermostat’s achievements haven’t matched its promise. For one thing, the prototype in Huntsville never reached 4,000 tons of captured CO₂ and isn’t even running today. Streamline Automation LLC, the contractor that built the facility and owns the property, says it shut the project down in the summer of 2019, shortly after the run of glowing news coverage. That contractor has since sued Global Thermostat for about $600,000 in unpaid bills, damages, and interest. Another prototype plant being built in Tulsa is at least a year behind schedule, according to Ron Key, the chief technology officer of GasTech Engineering LLC, the firm contracted to build it.Global Thermostat denies Streamline’s claims, and Chichilnisky says the Tulsa plant will open this summer. She confirms that the Huntsville facility isn’t operational but says Global Thermostat hopes the court will award it ownership of the prototype, which Streamline built on its own property. In interviews, Chichilnisky often brushes off questions about the progress of Global Thermostat’s latest project to focus on the potential of future efforts. It’s more important, she says, that the company recently licensed its technology to partners that want to build a small direct-air capture module for a company in Chile, part of an effort to use the captured CO₂ in synthetic fuel.Interviews with a dozen current and former Global Thermostat employees, as well as investors and other business partners, make clear that the company hasn’t met its goals—and its problems didn’t start in Tulsa or Huntsville. Most of these people spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, many citing nondisclosure agreements. But together, their accounts suggest the company has been stymied by setbacks and mismanagement since almost the very beginning and has made little progress in deployment over the past decade. They say its biggest accomplishments, including the deals with blue-chip companies, amounted to less than advertised and in some cases have yet to produce anything. Colleagues describe emotional strain and a chaotic intermixing of company business with Chichilnisky’s personal life. “She kept driving people away,” says one former senior executive. “No one could deal with her lack of ability to separate the personal from the professional.”Chichilnisky says this dim picture should be dismissed as a matter of sour grapes from job candidates she rejected or former employees too motivated by personal gain. “The people that we hire sometimes get greedy, and they think if they leave, they can try to say things that give them money,” she says. “That’s all.” She notes that Global Thermostat’s first scale-model carbon-capture device has been running at the Stanford Research Institute in Menlo Park, Calif., for most of the past decade.Direct-air capture is real, it works, and it could well be a big deal. The think tank Vivid Economics Ltd. estimates that carbon removal will be a $1.4 trillion industry by 2050. In recent years, Global Thermostat’s two main competitors, both of which were launched around the same time, appear to have overtaken it. Carbon Engineering Ltd., located on the west coast of Canada and backed by Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Chevron Corp., is planning to build a plant that can capture 1 million tons of CO₂ a year. Climeworks AG, in Switzerland, has received support from its home country’s energy agency and several pan-European research projects, plus a deal with Bill Gates that will pay it as much as $600 per ton of removed carbon. Other parties making bids to fund such technology include U.S. President Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who’s put up $100 million from the world’s biggest personal fortune as a prize for CO₂ removal.Yet there are real costs to losing years of work on this problem, as current and former Global Thermostat employees, investors, and business partners say the company has. America’s only major contender in direct-air capture is sitting on intellectual property that likely has significant planet-saving potential, and the rest of the industry simply hasn’t grown enough yet to make up for it. “The field has too few startups,” says Noah Deich, president of Carbon180, a nonprofit focused on CO₂ removal. “Getting to scale, especially when there’s very little policy support, requires effective leadership.”More on Carbon Capture• Slowing Climate Change With Sewage Treatment for the Skies• The Icelandic Startup Bill Gates Uses to Turn Carbon Dioxide Into Stone• Occidental to Strip Carbon From the Air and Use It to Pump CrudeChichilnisky was born to Russian Jewish immigrants in Argentina shortly after World War II. She emigrated to the U.S. after Argentina’s military coup, and proved so capable among a pool of refugee students that she won entry, without a college degree, to graduate school at MIT. She says earning dual Ph.D.s in math and economics by the age of 30 was the most difficult thing she’s ever done, especially while raising her son E.J., who’s now a Stanford neurosurgery professor. After finishing the Ph.D.s, she took the job at Columbia, and won tenure in just two years.Her work on the economics of poverty in developing countries brought Chichilnisky into the orbit of the United Nations, which led her to contribute to reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 1995. She says she developed an early market for carbon offsets as part of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and points to this work as evidence of her stature in the field. For its efforts to educate the world about climate change and possible solutions, the IPCC, a consortium that includes hundreds of scientists, shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 with Al Gore.Two unlikely figures who converged on Columbia’s climate scene during this period became pivotal in the creation of Global Thermostat: a former oil industry scientist and the heir to a liquor fortune. The scientist, Eisenberger, had spent years working high up in Exxon’s physical science division, then took a job at Princeton before Columbia hired him to run its Earth Institute in 1996. He met Chichilnisky, and the two became close. Photos on Instagram show Eisenberger in casual wear and Chichilnisky in a swimsuit while she plays in the water with her young son. “I love my partners,” Chichilnisky says. “Peter is a pretty special person for me, because I have known him for 20 years.” Eisenberger provided a statement supporting Global Thermostat’s technology but wouldn’t comment on Chichilnisky.The heir, Ben Bronfman, is in the fourth generation of the Seagram liquor fortune, a son and grandson of Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Sr. He dropped out of college, toured for years with a rock band, then turned up at Columbia to learn about climate change after being inspired by An Inconvenient Truth, Gore’s film. At Columbia, Bronfman found Chichilnisky and Eisenberger, whom he describes now as mentors and “extraordinary geniuses.” He also attended a lecture by climate scientist Klaus Lackner, who was the first to theorize that direct-air capture might be feasible.Lackner’s idea was inspired by a technology used for decades in the oil and gas industry. The gases released from burning fossil fuels often contain 5% to 10% carbon dioxide, and energy companies had found it relatively easy to capture the gas for reuse in industrial applications. Before Lackner, though, it was widely believed the same principle wasn’t worth applying to CO₂ in the open air, where its concentration is a paltry 0.04%. His research suggested the consensus was wrong—that there was a way to remove the carbon more easily, with less energy, and make direct-air capture efficient enough to be legitimately cheap.Lackner’s direct-air capture company folded after he sold it and the new management ran out of money. But Bronfman was an instant believer, and Chichilnisky and Eisenberger persuaded him to fund their version of the idea. Global Thermostat’s technology revolves around the use of CO₂-trapping chemicals attached to a porous solid. The more porous the solid, theoretically, the more efficient the process of capturing CO₂ could be.Bronfman brought Chichilnisky and Eisenberger to his father and grandfather, who agreed to invest millions of dollars in 2010. The other early investors, he says, included leveraged-buyout king Henry Kravis and David Elenowitz, president of investment firm Zero Carbon Partners LLC. Kravis declined to comment, and Elenowitz didn’t respond to requests for comment.Two elements of the company’s founding structure decidedly favor Chichilnisky, according to employees and a potential investor. These people say the Bronfmans agreed to leave Chichilnisky and Eisenberger in control of the patents and intellectual property and grant them each a third of the corporate equity. Chichilnisky declined to provide exact numbers but agrees that the equity awards were “something of that sort.” Effectively, this means her control over the company and its IP cannot be altered as long as Eisenberger is on her side.Current and former employees who spoke with Bloomberg Green describe Chichilnisky’s accomplishments at Global Thermostat as a series of mostly empty announcements, such as the company’s supposed partnership with Coca-Cola. When pressed over the course of several interviews, the CEO’s account of that partnership shifted significantly.Last year, Chichilnisky said Global Thermostat had a 10-year contract to supply Coke with 20,000 tons of captured carbon annually. Global Thermostat declined to provide details about where or when this work would be happening. Then, in an interview this February, Chichilnisky acknowledged that no facility to do it had been built. The deal, she now says, was to capture carbon for Femsa, the Mexican company that is the world’s largest Coke bottler. Femsa says they never had a contract and that the parties weren’t able to agree on the technology’s potential usefulness or cost.A former Global Thermostat employee familiar with the talks says they centered on a small direct-air capture device that was to be set up at a Femsa bottling plant about 30 miles outside of Mexico City, in a hilly region where it’s expensive to import CO₂ by truck. The negotiations foundered, this employee says, after Chichilnisky upped her asking price. She also insisted that the bottler haul in the demonstration plant from Huntsville. “Femsa wanted a brand-new piece of equipment,” says the employee, “but Graciela wanted to save money.”Chichilnisky says the project remains ready to move forward, on the condition that Global Thermostat finishes its latest demonstration plant and proves its reliability. “We need to do the testing,” she says.Current and former employees say Global Thermostat’s promises to expand its footprint and advance its technology have mostly turned out like the would-be bottling deal. Early on, Chichilnisky ran the company out of her townhouse on the Upper West Side of Manhattan before moving into the Madison Avenue building shared by Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s investment company. Global Thermostat’s staff generally totals fewer than a dozen people, and everyone at its headquarters sits together in one large room, with daily dysfunction on open display. The accounts of current and former employees range widely across the company’s history, but they consistently depict Chichilnisky as a difficult boss who could be Global Thermostat’s own worst enemy, while Eisenberger defers to her and the Bronfmans stay out of day-to-day affairs. “We used to joke about pitching it as a reality series,” one staffer recalls.Chichilnisky wouldn’t comment on specific allegations regarding her behavior. A public-relations firm representing Global Thermostat offered to discuss the company’s technology but would agree to an interview only on the condition that it wouldn’t address Chichilnisky’s management style and declined to make anyone available to speak on her behalf.Current and former employees say Chichilnisky has routinely berated business partners and subordinates at all levels, including Eisenberger. Her expectations frequently shift on the fly, they say, and intense anger often follows. “Multiple times we had to replace the phone because she would slam the headset onto the cradle,” breaking it, says a former senior executive.Another common complaint is that, regardless of their role, any staffer could be treated like Chichilnisky’s personal assistant. Former employees recall spending most of their time handling errands that were clearly unrelated to Global Thermostat, from grading papers written by Chichilnisky’s Columbia students to filling out paperwork for her medical appointments. “I spent 10% of the time on my stated job, 40% of my time on Columbia, and 50% managing Graciela,” says one staffer.One symptom of the turmoil inside Global Thermostat has been rapid turnover. Anyone who lasted six months was considered a veteran, according to one former senior executive who left in 2019. Another who left that year puts the standard tenure at four months. A former senior executive who spent less than two years at the company says Chichilnisky went through 10 assistants in that span. A Global Thermostat spokesperson says its turnover rate for full-time staff is on par with the national average.These problems have held back Global Thermostat’s progress for years, Chichilnisky’s former colleagues say, culminating most notably in the abandonment of the Huntsville plant almost two years ago. People who worked closely on the project say Eisenberger was left to handle the technical details during construction. One senior engineer says the CEO only expressed frustration with the plant’s output once potential business partners began asking to see it.Engineering reports showed the plant was on pace to capture, at most, 1,000 tons of carbon in a year, just a quarter of the original estimate. Another problem, according to the engineer: The chemical-coated, carbon-sucking sponges at least once burst into flames inside their shipping boxes.Exxon executives were among the plant’s final visitors in July 2019. The senior engineer says Chichilnisky told the group the plant could pull a ton of carbon from the air for $50, about one-fifth of the real cost. When Global Thermostat fell behind on unpaid invoices, the engineer says, Streamline, the contractor, shut the plant down and called a meeting with Chichilnisky. (Global Thermostat didn’t answer questions about the invoices.) The negotiations failed, hence the ongoing lawsuit.As Global Thermostat appears to have stalled, its rivals are making progress. Carbon Engineering, the brainchild of a Harvard professor, is focused on creating large-scale devices for direct-air capture. After switching on a pilot plant in Squamish, B.C., it’s working with Occidental on the plant meant to capture as many as 1 million metric tons of CO₂ a year as soon as 2024. Climeworks, which builds smaller, more modular devices like Global Thermostat’s, has about 15 in varying sizes across Europe. Carbon Engineering has published results from its demo plants in peer-reviewed journals, and Climeworks has accepted grants that require disclosures about its performance.These companies will likely be well positioned to take advantage of the coming explosion in carbon-capture funding. Earlier this year, the U.S. extended a tax credit that supports businesses in the field, including Exxon, Chevron, and Occidental, netting $50 for every ton of CO₂. The American Jobs Plan, President Joe Biden’s March 31 proposal outlining the contours of a landmark infrastructure bill, signaled an interest in replacing those tax credits with direct payments. That would represent a potential bonanza for companies prepared to meet the challenge.While large-scale direct-air capture technology edges closer to reality in other parts of the world, however, America’s homegrown company has little clear progress to show for the past several years. The Global Thermostat plant that’s supposed to come online this summer in Tulsa remains firmly in the design phase, according to contracting firm GasTech. “We’ve done a lot of pro bono to keep this project going,” says Key, the CTO. Once completed, he says, the plant should reliably capture 2,000 tons of carbon a year, not much more than the initial Stanford prototype Chichilnisky’s company built in 2010.Global Thermostat is still drawing in partners. In final interviews, Chichilnisky emphasized a deal struck in February with HIF, a Chilean company. Siemens Energy AG will use Global Thermostat’s designs to help HIF build a plant that aims to use captured CO₂ in synthetic fuel for Porsche AG. “We spent the last two years with Siemens making a very detailed technical assessment of all the technologies, and Graciela’s made the most sense,” says HIF President Cesar Norton. Asked how HIF had evaluated Global Thermostat’s technology without an operational demonstration plant, Norton says it evaluated the company’s designs. Construction has yet to begin.Chichilnisky also continued to emphasize the expansion of the company’s partnership with Exxon, which Global Thermostat said in a news release last fall would soon be capable of sucking 1 billion tons of CO₂ from the air each year. Current and former staffers say it’s unclear exactly what Exxon is doing with Global Thermostat besides advertising it heavily. Exxon says it’s focused on advancing the technology and reducing costs. “During our relationship with Global Thermostat, we have seen progress in their research and development of carbon-capture materials, and we are providing our expertise to evaluate the potential of bringing these materials to commercial scale,” the company said in a statement. It declined to specify a timetable for billion-ton scale, however: “We don’t take issue with that as an aspiration, but there is a lot of work to be done to reach that.”When pressed, Chichilnisky acknowledges she isn’t quite sure how her ties to Exxon or Siemens can lead to scaling up from thousands of tons of carbon into the billions. “The answer is, I don’t know,” she says. “These are humongous firms. I’m not telling these friends what to do.” —With Cyntia Barrera Diaz For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Queen Elizabeth Halts Royal Duties & Enters 8-Day Mourning Period to Honor Her Late Husband, Prince Philip

    Today will mark the beginning of an official 8-day period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. During this time, the 94-year-old monarch will not conduct state affairs or give new bills to the Royal Assent and...

  • Two people accused of stealing a Confederate monument worth $500,000 from an Alabama cemetery were arrested in New Orleans, police say

    The Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair was taken from a cemetery Selma, Alabama cemetery in late March.

  • Prince Philip was recovering from a heart procedure when he died, and had suffered heart problems for years

    Prince Phillip died on Friday at the age of 99. He had been in and out of hospital for the past decade.

  • A Fellow Mom Asked Me About Having More Kids––Here’s What I Didn’t Say

    Keep these questions and comments to yourself. Because the story surrounding any woman’s motherhood is probably more complicated than you realize.

  • Fact check: Estimate of Kanye West's worth, making him richest Black man, needs context

    Forbes disputes an estimate that Kanye West is worth $6.6 billion, saying it is based on projected revenue instead of current figures.

  • ‘My children were priceless jewels’: three families reflect on the health workers they lost

    The parents and children of doctors and nurses who died from Covid tell of how grief has affected them3,607 healthcare workers have died in the first year of the pandemic. Explore our interactive database Nikita Rahman, wearing her late father’s shirt and a custom-made necklace in his honor. Photograph: Danielle Amy/The Guardian Dr Reza Chowdhury was a beloved internist with a private practice in the Bronx and a trusted voice in New York’s Bengali community. His daughter, Nikita Rahman, said despite underlying health issues that put him at higher risk of developing Covid complications, he saw patients through mid-March when he developed symptoms. He died on 9 April. Nikita Rahman My therapist says grief is the final act of love. Every time I miss him, I think about how that is my love for him, showing up again. I like that framing of it. I think I only recently realized just how much I loved him. He was so beloved by the community for just being a general practitioner who did his job really well and cared and was honest. He was so present and could find life and enjoyment in the little things, like taking a walk. He loved his breakfast, even if it was the same breakfast every day. In March, I flew home from California to be with my family. I was reading about Covid cases spiking in Italy and was freaking out. My mom and I tried to convince my dad, who was immunocompromised, to stay home from work. He said: “No, it’s not a big deal.” Then in mid- to late March he started to feel sick. At that time, everyone was so worried about hospitals being over capacity that the [guidance] was not to come in unless you’re insanely sick. We eventually took him to the hospital. He was there for about 10 days and then he had a heart attack. I’ll sometimes visit my dad’s grave by myself and bring tea, because my dad always drank tea, and read letters my friends have written over the past year. He was into growing nice grass, so whenever [my mother, brother and I] go, we bring nice grass to make sure his plot is nicely manicured. He told really good stories. I would do anything for audio recordings of him telling stories. Now I’ve started recording conversations with family members. The Chowdhury family: from left, Nikita, Annie and Nabil. Photograph: Danielle Amy/The Guardian When someone dies, the world carries on. You’ll take a walk and you’re so upset, but people around you may be laughing or carrying on with their lives. You want the world to reflect how you feel inside. You want it to rain. Because of the pandemic, everyone’s kind of miserable. Everyone’s at home, having to process a lot. It has been nice, in a way, to be forced to sit down and process it. There’s no running away from confronting your feelings. Nueva Parazo was a nurse practitioner in southern California and one of scores of healthcare workers from the Philippines who died from Covid-19. Her father, Chito Parazo, described her as a skilled and compassionate nurse and doting daughter. She died on 5 September. Chito Parazo It’s true, life has to go on, but it will never be the same. I’m 70 years old. I have maybe 10, 15 years left. Maybe less. Of course, I’m happy I’m still alive, but for me, we’re just going through the motions of living. We lost our nine-year-old son, Xerxes, years ago in an accident and I still cannot accept the fact that he died. My children were the priceless jewels in my life and I lost both of them. During the early days of the pandemic, I asked [Nueva] to file a leave of absence. She said, “I cannot just turn my back on these helpless people. This is the job that I chose.” Her youngest son brought her to the hospital on 3 August because she was complaining about difficulty breathing. She probably suspected that she had contracted the virus. When my wife was admitted to the same hospital in December with Covid, the staff remembered Nueva. They said: “We tried to save her, Mr Parazo but we couldn’t. Her lungs were so badly damaged.” My children were the priceless jewels in my life and I lost both of them I’m so proud of her. She did her best to save people despite all the dangers she faced. I shaved my head after Nueva died and made a vow to let it grow after the first anniversary of her death. I’ve been taking medication to combat my depression. Despite the fact that I have psoriatic arthritis in both of my knees, a bone spur in my left foot and spinal stenosis, I still go bowling to forget what happened. It’s hard, but I have to be strong for the sake of my three grandkids and my wife. Jessica Cavazos was a nurse in McAllen, Texas, and the family member everyone turned to for sage advice and a dose of optimism. Cavazos had not seen her son, Jayden Arrington, since 2013. After she died on 12 July, Arrington, 19, reunited with her family. Jayden Arrington I called her Mamo. There were some family issues that kept me from having more time with her, and that is hard for me to live with. I hadn’t seen her since I was 10. When I was 17, I called her and we spoke for two or three hours, and I assumed after I turned 18 I’d start seeing her again. She passed without having her own son with her. Some days I can’t function or accept that some people’s expiration dates are not what you want them to be. I’ve learned that God’s not going to give it to you how you want it. He’s going to give it to you in a way to see how you’re going to bounce back. I’ve grown over the last several months. I’ve learned how to control my feelings, and be more open to what’s given to me in life. And also be more thankful for what I have. I’ve learned that God’s not going to give it to you how you want it I see things a little differently since [my mom died]. I try to find ways where every day is a good day, where I don’t regret anything or have a negative effect on anyone. I try to keep people around me who I know can help me get through my days. Sometime this month, I’m hoping to receive an acceptance letter [to a nursing program]. I want to become a registered nurse, just like Mamo.

  • Kathryn Hahn had to wear a cooling suit underneath her 'WandaVision' costume because they shot at the height of summer

    Filming took place while the California wildfires were raging. Kathryn Hahn's heavy "WandaVision" costume didn't make things any cooler.

  • Prince Philip’s Last Photo with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Great-Grandson Archie

    Prince Philip got to see his great-grandson Archie a few times before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the United States. One of the last photos of the Duke of Edinburgh with Archie was taken in May 2019, showing the proud parents introducing their baby boy to him and The Queen, as Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland smiled. Sadly, Prince Harry’s grandfather won’t get the chance to meet the couple’s second child, a baby girl, which is expected to be born this summer.

  • Here's what we know about the 2 prominent lawyers Rep. Matt Gaetz hired in federal sex-trafficking probe

    Mark Mukasey is a longtime Rudy Giuliani associate, while Gaetz's other lawyer has a history of defending powerful men accused of sexual abuse.

  • Kourtney Kardashian forced to justify Addison Rae friendship

    'It's not about age...'

  • Florida weather has been particularly calm lately. Here come the severe storm warnings

    Though Florida isn’t quite in a drought, it has been “abnormally dry,” observed WKMG meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

  • Man sparks outrage after playing ‘horrible’ prank on his girlfriend: ‘How exactly is that funny?’

    He thought it was "harmless" but the prank left his girlfriend in tears.

  • NC State basketball signs a rival guard from the ACC via the NCAA transfer portal

    The 6-foot-3 guard was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year for Washington, D.C., coming out of St. John’s College High School.

  • Prince Philip died on Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary

    Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, which is Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary. They've been married for 16 years.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • What's on TV This Week: 'The Nevers' on HBO, the Capitol riot on 'Frontline'

    TV highlights for April 11-17 also include the series finale of "Shameless," a new sitcom starring Jamie Foxx and a new reality series with Mark Wahlberg.