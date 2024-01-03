It's a boy! Meet Salem's - and perhaps Oregon's - first baby born in 2024

Broden Michael Culpepper was born 40 seconds after midnight on New Year's Day 2024 to Patricia and Jonathan Culpepper at the Salem Health Family Birth Center.

Salem Health can't confirm it, but Oregon's first baby of the new year likely was born at its Family Birth Center.

Broden Michael Culpepper was born super early Monday morning, just 40 seconds after midnight and into 2024, to Patricia and Jonathan Culpepper of Independence.

He arrived ahead of his Jan. 4 due date, and the hospital reported he weighed 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

Brooke Culpepper, 9, cradles her baby brother Broden, the first baby born in Salem in 2024.

In images provided by the hospital, the newborn is pictured in the arms of his smiling parents. Patricia is a medical assistant for Kaiser Permanente, and Jon works for an excavation contractor in Silverton.

Another photograph shows 9-year-old sister Brooke Culpepper holding her baby brother and looking adoringly at him.

The family reported a fun fact after welcoming Broden: Their initials are PBs&J.

They had gone by PB&J, not on purpose, but after Patricia and Jon had Brooke. Naturally, the next family member's name had to start with a B or J.

Broden Michael Culpepper was the first baby born in Salem in 2024, just 40 seconds after midnight on New Year's Day.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Meet Salem's first baby born in 2024