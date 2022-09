NBC

Kanye West is letting fans in on how he co-parents his kids with ex Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old rapper opened up about his family dynamic while on the “Mind Full” podcast on Thursday, admitting the 41-year-old reality star raises their four children “80 percent of the time.” Ye and Kim got married in 2014 and share four kids, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. The Skims founder filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.