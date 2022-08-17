'Boy Meets World' Actor Admits To Saying 'Stupid, Insensitive Things' To Trina McGee Who Was Called Aunt Jemima On Set

Former Boy Meets World star Will Friedle admitted to saying “stupid, insensitive things” to co-star Trina McGee, who previously said she was called “Aunt Jemima” on set. Friedle opened up when he sat down with his co-stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong, during the latest episode of the Pod Meets World podcast.

“We have all discussed [it] with her, and I can’t wait to actually have a deeper conversation with her about it,” Friedle said during the interview. “I had said stupid, insensitive things at the time thinking that I wasn’t doing anything wrong, and that was kind of par for the course at the time.”

McGee opened up about her experience when she went to Twitter in 2020, venting about the racist incidents she faced on the show.

“Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up,” she wrote. “Called a bitter b***h when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told ‘it was nice of you to join us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes.”

Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told “ it was nice of you to join us” like a stranger after 60 episodes — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

In a separate tweet, the actress confirmed that she’s talking about her experience on Boy Meets World. She also said the racist behavior came from the main actors.

THIS HAPPENNED ON BOY MEETS WORLD FROM THE MAIN ACTIRS. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

When a fan asked McGee to confirm which actors she’s talking about, the former child star said “the ones included on the poster.”

Story continues

THE ONES INCLUDED ON THE POSTER — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

McGee also said her complaint was dismissed when she revealed that somebody had called her Aunt Jemima.

“One reply was that calling me Aunt Jemima was the same as calling me The Jolly Green Giant. Just a fictional food character,” McGee tweeted. “I could care less what people call me until the vibe starts to block coins. This is the difference between prejudice and racism.”

One reply was that calling me Aunt Jemima was the same as calling me The Jolly Green Giant. Just a fictional food character. I could care less what people call me until the vibe starts to block coins. This is the difference between prejudice and racism. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

McGee continued to add to the details as she replied to another fan.

“I did my job and I expect my due,” she said. “At times the tension of the disrespect was extremely stressful. 25 yrs old at the time raising a family and did not deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children. Just cowardly egos and hot diarrhea mouths.”

I did my job and I expect my due. At times the tension of the disrespect was extremely stressful. 25 yrs old at the time raising a family and did not deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children. Just cowardly egos and hot diarrhea mouths. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

McGee added that she was “left out because of fear and jealousy.”

I’m left out because of fear and jealousy. Crew was always great. Talking about three acting colleagues. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

While she didn’t name the actors by name at the time, McGee said co-star Rider Strong wasn’t among those who made insensitive comments.

Not Rider. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 16, 2020

McGee said the other actors “should name themselves.” One of her colleagues, according to McGee, said “I don’t want anyone in my scene that is female or around me.”

They should name themselves. When a colleague says “I don’t want anyone in my scene that is female or around me. “ be bold enough to own up to why you are doing this. You don’t have to be inspected gadget to figure it out. I plan on enjoying the squirm of cowards. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

Fans assumed that the actress was referring to co-stars Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, and Ben Savage, who played as Cory Matthews.

Fishel later held herself accountable.

“I’m using this time to read, to listen, to ask questions about how to be a better ally, how to be anti-racist, & making the commitment to myself and others that this will not fade from my mind or my agenda when the rebellion is no longer the headline of all news and social media,” Fishel tweeted in June 2020.

I'm using this time to read, to listen, to ask questions about how to be a better ally, how to be anti-racist, & making the commitment to myself and others that this will not fade from my mind or my agenda when the rebellion is no longer the headline of all news and social media. pic.twitter.com/xFJa58jimw — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) June 1, 2020

According to BuzzFeed News, McGee also went to social media to reveal that Friedle has apologized for calling her Aunt Jemima.

In regards to Savage, McGee said “I do not talk to Ben Savage at all.”

As they talked about race on the recent episode of their podcast, the Boy Meets World stars said they will have McGee on the show soon and they will be talking in depth about her experience.

“We dealt with this a lot in the ’90s, we’re younger and — at times — you don’t realize that you can be a part of the problem, and that’s one of the things that Trina brought up and has talked about,” Friedle said on the show.