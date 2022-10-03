The Boy Is Mine: Walmart Employees Fight Over Store Manager Who Allegedly Slept With Staff

TikTok has another viral post on its platform that may come down your #fyp of two Walmart employees fighting over their manager, who allegedly had an entanglement with both of them.

A Walmart customer, Keaira from Morrow, GA, captured and shared two TikTok videos of the in-store squabble between the entangled threesome. According to Dexetro, the videos have gained viral status with over 2.1 million views.

In the first video titled “Part 1 of Walmart shenanigans,” a red-haired Walmart employee is shown yelling and jumping excitedly in the store while being escorted by another worker. Following them is girlfriend number two with Black hair, another Walmart employee who is seen screaming back at the woman with red hair.

On TikTok, Keaira shared that another customer who was also watching the incident at Walmart mentioned, “the manager sleeping with the employees.”

In the second video, the story continues to unravel as the employee with Black hair returned to the store for more action.

“She wasn’t done, she had to let the whole store know about Wayne,” the video caption reads.

“Wayne… from OGP,” screamed the Black-haired Walmart employee as she re-enters the store.

Adding to the embarrassment, she grabs the store’s intercom system to air the dirty laundry.

“Attention, all Walmart associates,” she said. “Wayne… from OGP has been having a constant affair… They’ve been trying to hide it. That’s why she wears a mask.”

She also claimed that Wayne, their manager tried to sleep with her as well

The video’s comment sections were in shambles when users discovered it and were entertained by the Walmart drama. Some local customers of the GA Walmart recognized the fighting employees and were even more intrigued by the story.

Story continues

“Damn how I seen both of them before working too. I always miss the entertainment at Walmart,” one user commented.

“Entertainment while shopping,” another comment reads “Only at Walmart,” a user wrote.

Who do you think Wayne is gonna stick beside?.