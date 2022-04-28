Boy nearly drowns at Memphis apartment complex, police say

A Memphis boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after nearly drowning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was found in the pool at the Willow Creek Apartments around 6:40 p.m.

According to police, the boy was submerged in the complex pool.

That child was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into how the child became submerged in the pool is ongoing, according to Memphis Police.

