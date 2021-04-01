Boy, nine, killed in California mass shooting died in his mother’s arms as she tried to save him, officials say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Police officers are seen in an office building were multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, California on March 31, 2021. &lt;/p&gt; (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers are seen in an office building were multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, California on March 31, 2021.

(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A nine-year-old boy killed in the California mass shooting died in his wounded mother’s arms as she tried to save him, officials say.

The youngster was among four victims of an Orange County man who gunned them down in the shocking incident at an office complex.

“It appears that a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on Thursday.

The mass shooting was the third such incident in less than a month in the US, following attacks in Atlanta, Georgia, which killed eight and Boulder, Colorado, which left10 dead.

Police say that suspect Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, knew all of his victims.

Read more:

“The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims,” said Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat.

Authorities say that Mr Gonzalez, who is from neighboring Fullerton, California, entered the office complex and went into Unified Homes, locking a courtyard gate behind him with bicycle locks.

He is accused of shooting at police officers when they arrived at the scene, who were locked out until the chains could be removed using bolt cutters.

“In the meantime, horrific rampage was going on in offices and people were dying or were being shot,” added Mr Spitzer.

The suspect was injured in a shoot out with officers before they could arrest him.

A semi-automatic handgun and a backpack containing pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition was recovered at the scene.

A dead woman was found on an upstairs office landing, a male victim was inside the office, and female victim was in a mother office.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims as they try and contact their families.

Recommended Stories

  • UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

    The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. The health officials said they still believe the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.

  • Judge weighing motion to dismiss Chase lawsuit over censure

    A federal judge heard hours of arguments Thursday but did not immediately rule on whether to dismiss a lawsuit over the Virginia Senate's decision to censure firebrand conservative Amanda Chase. Chase, who is a Republican candidate for governor, filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.” Chase has been accused of voicing support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol.

  • As WHO highlights COVID animal origins, China wildlife crackdown needs more teeth: experts

    China and its neighbours must not only crack down on wildlife trade but also shut legal loopholes that allow disease-prone species to be farmed, experts said after an investigation team concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated in animals. Tong Yigang, a Chinese animal disease expert involved in the joint study, said the findings vindicated Beijing's decision last year to ban trade in wildlife for human consumption. But the report also drew attention to the wildlife farms still allowed to operate legally, serving the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry and the fur trade - and creating more spillover risks.

  • UConn freshman Paige Bueckers named Player of the Year

    The women's college basketball player was selected as the 2021 AP Player of the Year and became the first freshman to earn the honor.

  • Exclusive: Fauci says U.S. may not need AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    The United States may not need AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, even if it wins U.S. regulatory approval, Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor told Reuters on Thursday. The vaccine, once hailed as another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has been dogged by questions since late last year, even as it has been authorized for use by dozens of countries, not including United States. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the White House, said the United States has enough contracts with other vaccine makers to vaccinate its entire population, and possibly enough for booster shots in the fall.

  • Madrid slows down vaccine jabs over Easter despite govt plea

    Spain’s Madrid region halted COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday at health centers for four days so medical staff can rest over the Easter holiday, despite pleas from the national government not to halt the fight against surging infections. The shutdown came as the country scrambles to make up for lost time in its national vaccination plan due to supply shortfalls. Health Minister Carolina Darias last week urged regional authorities to keep vaccinating over the Easter break, saying it was “very important” to keep up the inoculation program.

  • Suspect held for repeatedly kicking Asian American woman in New York

    The attack left the victim, 65, in hospital and police said the suspect made anti-Asian statements.

  • Derek Chauvin trial testimony puts Cup Foods back in the spotlight

    The South Minneapolis corner store where George Floyd was accused of passing a fake $20 bill before his death was at the center of the Derek Chauvin trial Wednesday. Driving the news: Former Cup Foods employee Christopher Martin testified that the independent grocer's policy was if an employee accepted a counterfeit bill, the cash came out of the worker's paycheck. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMartin, 19, also said store managers twice sent him out to confront Floyd about the fake bill. Cup Foods eventually called the police, which is what brought Chauvin to the scene. Why it matters: The testimony sparked fresh online criticism of Cup Foods, which was already under scrutiny following its role in Floyd's death.Activists have tried to shut the store down, accusing the owners of "exploiting the community for over 30 years and being a crime magnet," according to a Minnesota Reformer story from August. The owners say the store, which reopened in August, is an important part of the community. They pledged to hold anti-bias training for staff and invest in a mural and garden nearby, per The Star Tribune.The other side: A spokesman for Cup Foods said in a statement, "We ONLY tell employees they have to pay for counterfeit bills if they don't check them as a deterrent. We've never made an employee pay for a counterfeit bill."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Questions arise into Emergent's production of COVID-19 vaccine

    There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.

  • ‘Middle of the night’ call to lottery hotline nets North Carolina woman $1 million

    “I woke up in the middle of the night and I just thought, ‘Let me call and check the tickets,’” she said.

  • Voters support paying for infrastructure with taxes, especially a tax on the wealthy, poll says

    A Morning Consult/Politico poll found that over half of voters - including a third of Republicans - support paying for infrastructure with tax hikes.

  • The Tom Cruise deepfakes were hard to create. But less sophisticated 'shallowfakes' are already wreaking havoc

    DARPA's deepfake experts mapped out the wide world of fake media - and how hard they are for its adversaries to pull off.

  • Myanmar still mired in violence 2 months after military coup

    Protesters in Myanmar on Thursday marked two months since the military seized power by again defying the threat of lethal violence and demonstrating against its toppling of the country's democratically elected government. Security forces have been unable to crush the massive public resistance to the Feb. 1 coup despite their use of escalating violence, including routinely shooting protesters. In Yangon, the country’s biggest city, a group of young people gathered shortly after sunrise Thursday to sing songs honoring the more than 500 protesters killed so far.

  • Dustin Johnson just sold his Florida mansion with a private island for $16.5 million after a total renovation

    The pro golfer bought the house in 2015 for $5 million. After a total renovation, he sold it for triple that cost.

  • The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

    So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood. But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing

    A former Florida teacher was convicted Thursday of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years. Mark William Ackett, 52, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Circuit Court to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Ackett, who taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School, quit shortly after his 2018 arrest.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • From Taco Bell to Chipotle, here are all the deals for National Burrito Day

    Several restaurants have special deals and opportunities for customers planned for the National Burrito Day, from free food to big discounts.

  • UConn coach Geno Auriemma joked that freshman sensation Paige Bueckers is 'gonna rue the day she won' the Player of the Year award

    Geno Auriemma says freshman phenom Paige Bueckers won't be top dog "until I tell her... that she has nothing to learn and I don't have to coach her."