Boy rescued after falling through pond's ice in Dundee

The pond next to the Cabela's store in Dundee is pictured Tuesday after a 12-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice was rescued.

DUNDEE — An alert delivery driver, first responders and two other men helped rescue a 12-year-old Dundee boy who fell through ice into a pond Tuesday morning.

Jonathon Garza from Clinton Township, a truck driver for Hungry Howie's, was making a delivery to the store at 102 Cabela Blvd. East in Dundee when he heard the boy screaming for help and called 911. The boy had just fallen through the ice of the pond next to the Cabela’s store.

“He was in the right place at the right time,” a Facebook post from the Dundee Police Department said.

Dundee Commercial Motor Vehicle Officer Joe Schumaker is pictured Tuesday making his way with a personal flotation equipment out to a 12-year-old boy who went through the ice of the pond near the Cabela's store in Dundee.

Dundee police and firefighters were dispatched at 8:44 a.m. to the pond. Emergency crews began arriving within three minutes and observed the boy in the middle of the pond struggling to stay afloat in the 20-foot-deep water.

“Dundee Commercial Motor Vehicle Officer Joe Schumaker grabbed personal floatation equipment and began to make his way out to the victim,” the post said. “While doing so, Officer Schumaker also fell through the ice but continued wading out to complete the rescue.”

Dundee Commercial Motor Vehicle Officer Joe Schumaker is pictured Tuesday with a 12-year-old boy who went through the ice of the pond near the Cabela's store in Dundee. Shumaker was making his way out to the boy when he also fell through the ice.

Two men, Paxton Barnes and Garrett Desbrough of Dundee; Dundee Officer Chrissy Hicks; and Deputy Jeremy Lestock of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office worked to help the boy and Schumaker as Dundee firefighters assisted with a line from the shore to help bring them safely back to land, the post said. Once out of the water, the victim was treated by emergency medical services personnel at the scene before being transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for additional treatment. Schumaker was treated at the scene and returned to duty.

Rescuers are pictured Tuesday helping a 12-year-old boy and Dundee Commercial Motor Vehicle Officer Joe Schumaker after the boy went through the ice of the pond near the Cabela's store in Dundee. Shumaker was making his way out to the boy when he also fell through the ice.

Dundee police were assisted by the Dundee Fire Department, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and Monroe Community Ambulance.

Dundee police remind everyone that temperature changes can affect ice thickness and stability quickly and to always use caution and have others with you when going out onto ice.

The incident was investigated by Dundee Officer Hicks and Sgt. Frank Chirillo.

Emergency vehicles are pictured at the scene of an ice rescue Tuesday in Dundee.

