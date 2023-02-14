Boy rescued from Niagara Gorge in critical condition

Feb. 14—A 5-year-old boy rescued from the Niagara Gorge Monday afternoon remains in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

New York State Park Police report that the youth has undergone surgery. He reportedly suffered a head injury during Monday's incident.

The investigation into the rescue and recovery at Niagara Falls State Park is ongoing. The names of the involved will not be released at this time due to the age of the boy and ongoing investigation. The family involved is not from the immediate area.

State Park Police said their dispatchers received "multiple calls", at about 12:30 p.m., reporting that an "adult female and her child fell into the Niagara Gorge between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds."

The mother was later pronounced dead at the scene. Because of the difficult terrain where her body was located, a helicopter was used to extract her body from the gorge.

"The investigation is still ongoing," Park Police Capt. Chris Rola said Monday. "But we don't believe it was an accident."

The woman and child were with another family member at the time of the incident. Witnesses at the scene said that the woman jumped over the railing that acts as a safety barrier.

Rola said State Park Police investigators were interviewing those witnesses as part of their investigation. The Park Police captain said the victims fell about 90 feet into the gorge, which plunges 180 feet to the base of the Horseshoe, Bridal Vail and American falls.

New York State Park Police officials also thanked all the responding agencies that assisted Monday.

—Niagara Falls Fire Department and Park Police Officers that traversed the more than 300 feet of dangerous icy terrain to provide life saving measures to both individuals.

—Mercy Flight for transporting the 5-year-old victim to Oishei Children's Hospital

—New York State Police Aviation unit with recovery of the female and New York State Police BCI for their response and assistance with the investigation.

—Niagara County Crisis Services for assisting the family.