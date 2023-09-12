Boy was in room as mom had drug-fueled sex with 2 men and one died, Florida cops say

A Florida woman is accused of having her 11-year-old son in the same room while she had sex with two men, one of whom died in the bed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened early Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Palm Coast is about 85 miles northeast of Orlando.

A woman called 911 and reported “CPR (was) in progress on an unresponsive male,” officials said.

“A 60-year-old male was then pronounced deceased by responding medical personnel. Various narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located in the resort room,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The reporting party ... confirmed that drug activity ensued overnight. ... It was revealed that (the woman’s) 11-year-old son had been present in the room overnight while (she) had used the narcotics with the 60-year-old male, and while (she) engaged in sexual activities with both of the adult men.”

A cause of death for the man and his identity have not been released.

Sheriff Rick Staly reported the 32-year-old woman, who lives in Palm Coast, brought her son to the resort “in the middle of the night so she could engage in narcotic use and sexual activities.”

The woman told deputies she believed the 60-year-old was asleep, but did notice he was snoring “unusually” during the night.

“She left the property with the other adult male, (and) decided to leave her child in the same room,” officials said. “They returned several hours later to find the 60-year-old man deceased, with the 11-year-old child still in the room.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the boy, officials said. His mother “was arrested for child neglect without great bodily harm” and was being held on a $15,000 bond, officials said.

