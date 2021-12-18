Boy scheduled for court appearance Tueday

Dec. 17—NORWALK — Two students involved in threats to the Norwalk City Schools are set to appear in court.

One student, accused of making threats to Norwalk High School, appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with a felony of the third degree, making a terrorist attack, according to Huron County Juvenile Court Administrator Chris Mushett.

Judge Tim Cardwell ordered the boy to be held in detention until his next hearing, set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"There was a schematic plan drawn up," Mushett said.

The other boy, accused of making threats to Norwalk Middle School, appeared on Tuesday and was charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

"That court date hasn't been set yet," Mushett said Friday afternoon. "He is at home and it is our understanding he was suspended for five days."