Boy scheduled for court appearance Tuesday

Dec. 20—NORWALK — Two students involved in threats to the Norwalk City Schools are set to appear in court — one of them Tuesday.

One student, accused of making threats to Norwalk High School, appeared in court last Tuesday and was charged with a felony of the third degree, making a terrorist attack, according to Huron County Juvenile Court Administrator Chris Mushett.

Judge Tim Cardwell ordered the boy to be held in detention until his next hearing, set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"There was a schematic plan drawn up," Mushett said.

The other boy, accused of making threats to Norwalk Middle School, appeared last Tuesday and was charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

"That court date set for 9 a.m. Dec. 29," Mushett said Monday morning. "He is at home and it is our understanding he was suspended for five days."