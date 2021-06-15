Two dead in afternoon crash near International Plaza, police say

TAMPA — Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of Boy Scout Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department.

They were riding northbound in a Nissan Frontier on Manhattan Avenue, police said. When the truck attempted to cross Boy Scout Boulevard, it was struck by a Jeep that was driving westbound, killing both the driver and a passenger.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which happened around 4:15 p.m., temporarily shut down Boy Scout Boulevard between Westshore Avenue and Manhattan Avenue. This included the main entrance to International Plaza.

A portion of the road was still closed as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. In a media release, police said it could take until 8 p.m. for the road to fully reopen.

No other details about the crash — including the identity of those involved — were released by police.