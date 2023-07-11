Boy Scout dies in New Hampshire boating accident, police say

A young Boy Scout of America is dead following a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp, state officials said.

New Hampshire State Police reported the scout was killed on Friday on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, a small town about 20 miles northeast of Concord.

According to a statement from troopers, at about 2:15 p.m. first responders received a 911 call regarding an accident involving a young child injured on a boat.

A preliminary investigation revealed the boy, part of a group of campers at a Boy Scout camp, was involved in boating accident while on the water. As a result of the accident, troopers said, "the young scout" was pronounced dead at the scene.

Campers attacked by bobcat: Rabid bobcat attacks 3 camp counselors at Connecticut state park

Boy killed was from out of state

The boy was in New Hampshire with his group from out of state for the week, according to troopers.

A Boy Scouts spokesperson would not release the boy's name to USA TODAY. The Boston Globe reported the boy's family identified him as Keoni Hubbard, 11, of Lexington, Massachusetts.

"Our hearts are forever broken by the loss of our Keoni," his family released in a statement.

He attended Clarke Middle School and was part of a group of campers at Griswold Scout Reservation visiting Camp Bell, one of two camps at the site, the outlet reported.

"We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout yesterday following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton," the Boy Scouts of America Daniel Webster Council in New Hampshire released in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout's family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Teen killed while vacationing: Maryland teenager killed while vacationing in Puerto Rico

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boy Scout boating accident: Child killed on New Hampshire lake