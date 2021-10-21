This Boy Scout has earned 138 merit badges and that's just for starters

Reuters

A top U.S. regulatory panel is scheduled on Thursday to unveil recommendations for ensuring the financial system can withstand risks created by climate change, a development that could advance new rules and stricter oversight on Wall Street. The report by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which comprises the heads of the top financial agencies and is chaired by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is part of President Joe Biden's plan to aggressively tackle climate change and comes ahead of his trip to Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations climate summit. "This is the first time that all of the banking and financial regulators will come out in one document and talk about what they can do on climate change," said Todd Phillips, director of financial regulation at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.