Boy Scout restores forgotten veterans' grave site at North Arlington cemetery

While visiting his grandparents at the Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, something he has done for much of his life, Dylan Sullivan noticed a grave site that he had never seen before. It was rundown, unkept, and looked as if it had been completely forgotten.

As it turned out, most of the gravestones at the site are those of veterans who served during the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World War l.

“I knew right away, looking at the site’s condition and its practically forgotten appearance that something must be done,” said Sullivan.

A junior at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City and senior patrol leader of Boy Scouts of America Troop 86, Sullivan had been working hard to obtain his Eagle Scout award. When he came across this forgotten grave site, he knew that he wanted to fix it up.

Friends, family, and Scouts working to clean the headstones on restoration day in North Arlington Sept. 16. 2023.

“I thought it would be a great community project and hence it became my Eagle Scout Project,” he said.

Offer available through Thursday: Bergen golf courses offering a free round to veterans and active-duty service members

After a lot of hard work obtaining approval for the project, gathering materials, and putting together a group of people to make it all happen, Sullivan was able to restore the site on Sept. 16. Sullivan and his team also uncovered unmarked graves and honored the forgotten heroes laid to rest there as well as all the other men and women who have served our country.

The first part of the project was physically restoring the site. Sullivan and volunteers used a D-2 biological chemical solution, like what Arlington National Cemetery uses to keep their grave markers clean, to clean up the headstones. Nonna Lisa Pizzeria in North Arlington donated food for the volunteers on cleanup day.

North Jersey: Baltimore firefighter and Fair Lawn native honored for heroism after being killed on duty

The second part of the project was an event, organized by Sullivan, to rededicate the site. A ceremony was conducted, starting off with a speech from Marine Corps League West Hudson Detachment Capt. Adam Tegge accompanied by Commandant Jack Engdahl.

Numerous local veterans and military members, town officials, fellow Scouts, family, friends, and others took part in and witnessed the ceremony which was composed of the laying of a memorial wreath, a three-volley salute, the playing of the Taps, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the blessing of the graves led by the Holy Cross Cemetery Chaplain the Rev. Dave Sison.

Proposed site near lake, river: Bergen town looks to stop plan that would bring in 900 daily tons of construction debris

“Although we were faced with inclement weather, that did not stop us from conducting a truly powerful ceremony,” said Sullivan.

“Seeing everyone who turned out to witness it showed me the strength of our community. We all felt the great words spoken by the Marines and everyone got chills when Taps rang out from upon the hill. It was a tremendous thing that had been done here and I hope the impact is lasting.”

Fully restored Veteran grave site at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington Sept. 16. 2023h.

Sullivan shared his favorite part of the project, something that was not a part of the original plan.

“At the end of our restoration day, I was walking through the site to look some things over when I noticed something peculiar jutting out of the ground. I realized that it was the piece of a grave marker, completely buried under the ground. We ended up uncovering the headstone of Pvt. Robert E. Ryan, a grave which presumably went unmarked for a very long time. I am really glad we were able to shed light on this forgotten hero.”

With the completion of his project, Sullivan is working on the submission of his application and the board’s review for his official Eagle Scout rank.

Going forward, he hopes to continue pushing to find other veteran graves that may be unknown with the goal of shedding light on the sacrifices that they made.

“I hope that this restoration ceremony," he said, "brought the much-deserved attention to these very important men in our nation’s history and our freedom.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lyndhurst NJ Boy Scout restores graves at Holy Cross Cemetery