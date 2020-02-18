Boy Scouts of America files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, proposes abuse victim fund

The Boy Scouts of America announced early Tuesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, saying its goals are twofold: "Equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come." BSA noted that local scouting councils are legally separate, distinct, and financially independent from the national organization," and will not be directly affected by the bankruptcy reorganization.

As part of the bankruptcy process, BSA said, it proposes to "create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to victims" of sexual and other abuse by scout leaders and volunteers. "The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in scouting," BSA President and CEO Roger Mosby said in a statement. "We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children." BSA created a new site, BSA Restructuring, to answer questions and link to resources for abuse victims.

"The BSA firmly believes that a proposed Victims Compensation Trust structure is the best means of compensating victims in a way that is equitable and protects their identities," the organization said, adding that it "encourages victims to come forward to file a claim as the bankruptcy process moves forward and will provide clear and comprehensive notices about how to do so."

