Boy Scouts of America will pay $850 million to settle lawsuits with thousands of sexual abuse victims

Boy Scouts of America uniform. George Frey/Getty Images

The Boy Scouts of America agreed to pay $850 million to people who say they were sexually abused when they were scouts.

An estimated 60,000 former scouts were part of the settlement.

Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America filed court papers on Thursday outlining the settlement agreement.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) reached an $850 million settlement with tens of thousands people who say they were sexually abused when they were scouts.

Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers on Thursday outlining the agreement with lawyers for approximately 60,000 abuse victims, the Associated Press reported.

Tens of thousands of former Boy Scouts have come forward with allegations of abuse from volunteers, scout leaders, and members of the organization dating back decades.

BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020, saying it would create a compensation trust for victims of sexual abuse.

If the settlement is approved by the court, it will be one of the largest sex-abuse settlements in US history, AP reported.

Read the original article on Insider