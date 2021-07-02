Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. The Boy Scouts of America have reached an agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case. Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers late Thursday, July 1, 2021 outlining a restructuring support agreement, or RSA, with attorneys representing abuse victims. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
RANDALL CHASE
·5 min read

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case.

The settlement would mark one of the largest sums in U.S. history involving cases of sexual abuse.

Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers late Thursday outlining a restructuring support agreement with attorneys representing abuse victims. The agreement also includes attorneys representing local Boy Scouts councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims.

“After months of intensive negotiations, the debtors have reached resolution with every single official and major creditor constituency in these Chapter 11 cases,” BSA attorneys wrote.

The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, moving to halt hundreds of lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

But BSA attorneys have been unable to get attorneys for victims, the BSA’s local councils and sponsoring organizations, and insurers to agree on a global resolution that would compensate abuse victims while allowing the 111-year-old organization to continue operating.

The agreement signals the BSA’s acknowledgment that the gulf between attorneys representing abuse victims and those representing the BSA’s insurers is currently too broad to be resolved. They may very well be left to resolve their differences in future court battles, a prospect that the BSA had sought to avoid.

In an earlier court filing Thursday, attorneys for certain insurance companies accused the BSA of allowing attorneys for abuse victims to rewrite the BSA’s restructuring plan to include terms favorable to their clients.

“With only the fox guarding the henhouse, the outcome is utterly at odds with what BSA itself asserted was necessary for a confirmable plan and is permissible under the bankruptcy code,” the insurers wrote.

Attorneys for insurers appear to be particularly concerned that the BSA’s liability for abuse claims would be adjudicated under proposed trust distribution procedures in an effort to decide insurance coverage issues.

Meanwhile, in connection with the restructuring support agreement, attorneys for the Boy Scouts are asking for U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein to declare that they have no obligation to seek court approval of a previously announced settlement with The Hartford, one of the BSA’s insurers.

The Hartford agreed to pay $650 million into the victims' trust in exchange for being released from any further obligations under policies dating to 1971. The agreement allowed The Hartford to pay a lesser amount if the BSA or the settlement trust reaches an agreement with another major BSA insurer, Century Insurance Group, and Century’s settlement amount is less than two times The Hartford’s, or $1.3 billion.

The Hartford settlement was roundly criticized by attorneys for abuse victims, who estimate the insurer’s liability exposure at several billion dollars. They made it clear that victims would not support any plan that includes the Hartford settlement.

The Boy Scouts have said that between $2.4 billion and $7.1 billion, including insurance rights, might be available for abuse victims. Attorneys for the tort claimants committee, which is charged with acting as a fiduciary in the bankruptcy case for all abuse victims, have estimated the value of some 82,500 sexual abuse claims at about $103 billion.

“All plaintiff representatives, who represent the vast majority of the holders of direct abuse claims, have indicated that any plan containing the Hartford Settlement would be categorically rejected,” BSA attorneys wrote in Thursday’s court filing. “Without their support, to be forced to pursue a plan that incorporates the Hartford settlement appears futile.”

Matthew Sturdevant, a spokesperson for The Hartford, said the company's agreement with the Boy Scouts “is a crucial building block to move this bankruptcy case toward a conclusion.”

“We are disappointed that the Boy Scouts of America have chosen to flout the organization’s tenet of keeping promises by seeking to discard a thoughtfully negotiated and mutually agreed upon deal that appropriately values The Hartford’s obligations," Sturdevant said.

In a joint statement, representatives for the victims as well as future claimants representative said the restructuring support agreement will allow the Boy Scouts to emerge from bankruptcy “while providing meaningful compensation to the victims, and holding the Boy Scouts’ insurers to the terms of the insurance policies purchased by the Boy Scouts and their affiliates over many decades.”

In a revised plan submitted barely two weeks ago, the BSA offered to issue an $80 million unsecured promissory note to a trust fund for abuse victims. It also proposed using restricted assets to help cover post-bankruptcy operational expenses, which would make up to $50 million in unrestricted cash available for abuse survivors. With the changes, the BSA’s proposed contribution to the trust fund would increase from about $120 million under a previous plan to as much as roughly $250 million.

Under a new plan expected to be filed Friday, the BSA’s 250-odd local councils would contribute $600 million into the fund for abuse victims, double an offer of $300 million from earlier this year.

In return for their contributions to the trust fund and the transfer of insurance rights, the BSA and local councils would be released from liability. Sponsoring organizations such as churches and civic groups also could be released from further liability in exchange for contributing to the fund and transferring insurance rights.

A hearing in the case is schedule for July 20.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boy Scouts reach $850 million settlement with sex abuse victims

    (Reuters) -The Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million settlement with groups representing tens of thousands of men with sexual abuse claims, a major step toward addressing a deluge of accusations that sent the organization into bankruptcy. In a filing on Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the Boy Scouts (BSA) said the settlement with the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice and two other groups covers claims by about 60,000 abuse survivors. "Bringing these groups together marks a significant milestone ... as the BSA works toward our dual imperatives of equitably compensating survivors of abuse and preserving the mission of scouting," the 111-year-old nonprofit said in a statement.

  • Boy Scouts reach $850 million settlement with sexual abuse victims

    The Boy Scouts of America struck a $850 million settlement Thursday evening with tens of thousands of survivors of sexual abuse, Reuters reports.Why it matters: This is the biggest settlement in a child sexual abuse case in U.S. history, according to NBC News. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 after facing mounting legal costs amid multiple sexual abuse lawsuits.

  • Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

    Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

  • Blue Origin picks its fourth passenger for first crewed flight

    Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has invited Wally Funk — one of the women aviators who passed the Mercury astronaut tests in the 1960s — to join him and two others on the company's first crewed trip to the edge of space.Why it matters: Funk's turn as an astronaut is years in the making, after the Mercury 13 — a group of women who mastered the same tests as NASA astronauts in the 1960s as part of a private initiative — were passed over by NASA. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • NSA discloses hacking methods it says are used by Russia

    U.S. and British agencies disclosed on Thursday details of “brute force” methods they say have been used by Russian intelligence to try to break into the cloud services of hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations. An advisory released by the U.S. National Security Agency describes attacks by operatives linked to the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency, which has been previously tied to major cyberattacks abroad and efforts to disrupt the 2016 and 2020 American elections.

  • Tenacious D Channel The Beatles for Charity Video

    Tenacious D is back, and this time Jack Black and Kyle Gass are covering none other than the Beatles. All for a new charity vinyl release. The post Tenacious D Channel The Beatles for Charity Video appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ExxonMobil lobbyist caught on camera saying company's support for carbon tax is a PR stunt

    ExxonMobil lobbyist caught on camera saying company's support for carbon tax is a PR stunt

  • Amazon just updated its famous leadership principles days before Jeff Bezos' departure as CEO

    The two new principles speak to the current size and scope of Amazon, which is now a $1.7 trillion business and one of the world's biggest employers.

  • Here come the sons: Guerrero, Tatis voted All-Star starters

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his dad never achieved. Toronto's first baseman and San Diego's shortstop were among nine first-time All-Stars elected Thursday to start the July 13 game at Colorado's Coors Field. Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández also were first-time All-Stars chosen in fan voting, joined by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, picked as the American League’s designated hitter; Boston third baseman Rafael Devers, Cincinnati outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, and Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.

  • Cosby reportedly might sue Pennsylvania county after prison release

    Cosby reportedly might sue Pennsylvania county after prison release

  • Atlanta police ID wounded officer and man they say shot him

    State law officers on Thursday identified the man who they say opened fire on two Atlanta police officers, hitting one of them in the face and shoulder, when their elevator opened in an apartment building where they were responding to a previous shooting. Joseph Lee Humbles, 29, of Atlanta was killed when the officers returned fire Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Midtown area in an attack the city's mayor described as an ambush on the officers. The wounded officer, Khuong Thai, remained in stable condition at a hospital, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said at a Thursday briefing.

  • ‘I was in a dark place’: Many LGBTQ people struggled with their mental health during COVID — here’s how they got through it

    Elle Michelle Washington was working on the frontlines of the pandemic in Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2020, helping to ensure the safety and accuracy of COVID-19 testing. “If [there’s] anything that COVID has taught me, it’s taught me to embrace life, because tomorrow is not promised to any of us,” she added. Washington is one of many LGBTQ people who have struggled with their mental health during the pandemic.

  • Former Fox News Host Ed Henry Sues News Channel, CEO Suzanne Scott For Defamation In Sex Misconduct Firing

    Ed Henry, who was fired last year from Fox News for alleged sexual misconduct, is suing the news channel and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott for defamation. The lawsuit contends that Scott “publicly smeared” Henry “and ultimately defamed him as a sex criminal. It also alleges that Scott was part of a cover-up of other […]

  • Former Fox News host Ed Henry sues network, CEO for defamation

    Henry accused the network and its CEO Suzanne Scott of publicly painting him as a "sex criminal" following sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Cardinals players react to Suns’ win, Chris Paul’s trip to NBA Finals

    The Phoenix Suns made the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years and Chris Paul for the first time in his career. Arizona Cardinals players were thrilled.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

    Thirteen people on federal death row were executed between July 2020 and January 2021 after then-Attorney General William Barr federal prison officials to carry them out.

  • Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand says his sentence being vacated is 'disappointing'

    The woman at the center of the comedian's sexual assault conviction is worried about the implications of this ruling.

  • An active-duty Marine was investigated by the FBI for plotting to assassinate Black people and DNC employees, according to a report

    According to a warrant obtained by the Daily Beast, Travis Owens and two other men participated in conversations that aligned with "racially motivated extremism idealogy to include aspirational violence against religious and racial minorities."

  • Shark bites Boy Scout kayaker at Catalina Island

    A teenage boy was bitten by a shark Wednesday while kayaking with his father at Santa Catalina Island.

  • Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership

    America’s most iconic youth organizations – the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA – have been jolted by unprecedented one-year drops in membership, due partly to the pandemic, and partly to social trends that have been shrinking their ranks for decades. Court records show membership has fallen further since then, to about 762,000. The Girl Scouts say their youth membership fell by nearly 30%, from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million this year.