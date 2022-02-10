Boy Scouts of America wins key support for sex abuse settlement

The Cushman Watt Scout Center, headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America for the Los Angeles Area Council, is pictured in Los Angeles
Maria Chutchian
·3 min read

By Maria Chutchian

(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America won pivotal support from a committee representing sexual abuse victims for a $2.7 billion settlement of their claims against the youth organization as it seeks to emerge from bankruptcy, according to a court filing.

Ahead of a Feb. 22 hearing before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, the official committee representing victims in Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 case has agreed to drop its long-standing objections to the settlement, the filing showed. The Boy Scouts, founded in 1910, previously has apologized for the abuse and committed itself to equitably compensate people who were abused as children.

More than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts, which has called the deal the largest sexual abuse settlement in history.

The Irving, Texas-headquartered nonprofit organization, which had earlier secured separate backing from tens of thousands of abuse victims, will still need to get the approval of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein to sign off on the settlement.

In a vote tally announced in January, 73.57% of claimants supported the settlement plan, short of the 75% threshold the organization had been seeking. BSA has been in mediation with holdouts in recent weeks, working to bring in more support.

Under the deal, the Boy Scouts would establish a $2.7 billion trust to compensate men who have said they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders. In 2020, the Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 protection - allowing for reorganization under U.S. bankruptcy laws - in Delaware to resolve decades of abuse allegations.

FLOOD OF LAWSUITS

While the assent of two-thirds of creditors is all that is typically required for a Chapter 11 plan, judges often look for "overwhelming" creditor support in large, complex Chapter 11 cases before signing off on them.

The money for the trust is coming from the Boy Scouts, local councils, insurers and organizations that have chartered Scouting units and activities, including churches.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after being hit by a flood of sexual abuse lawsuits when several U.S. states passed laws letting accusers sue over allegations dating back several decades. Those claimants are now creditors of the organization, so they must sign off on any plans to restructure and exit bankruptcy.

Groups representing survivors have disagreed over whether the settlement total is large enough. Some victims and plaintiffs' attorneys have said that the average payout per person under the deal would be far lower than other sex abuse cases, like that of USA Gymnastics.

The amount of money each of the survivors would receive depends on the severity of the alleged abuse, as well as when and where it occurred, among other factors. They could receive as little as $3,500 or up to $2.7 million for the most severe cases, according to court papers.

Survivors have sent Silverstein thousands of letters, many of which include stories of abuse or frustration with the settlement offer.

A group called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice has been a longtime proponent of the plan, while the official committee had maintained that it offered too little, considering the large number of surviving victims who would be sharing the settlement sum.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Maria Chutchian, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Will Dunham, Alexia Garamfalvi and Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Paris police ban threatened blockades by virus protesters

    Paris police on Thursday banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing “risks of trouble to public order,” the Paris police department banned protests aimed at “blocking the capital” from Friday through Monday. Online chat groups in France have been calling for drivers to converge on Paris starting Friday night, and to continue on to the European Union's capital in Brussels on Monday.

  • Girl Scouts help Pflugerville police catch hit-and-run suspect

    James Crawford was arrested after some Girl Scouts selling cookies outside a store told police they had seen someone that matched his description.

  • Meet TIME's Top Kid of the Year Finalists

    Each year, TIME and Nickelodeon launch a nationwide search across social media and school districts to find kids age 8 to 16 who embody five key attributes: determination, passion, kindness, bravery, and innovation. The result is TIME’s Kid of the Year, and these finalists are each changing the world in unique ways, big and small. Alqattawi created “Sparkle,” an organization that offers online English lessons for children, especially those living in refugee camps.

  • AstraZeneca sees $4B in COVID vaccine sales as revenue soars

    AstraZeneca recorded a big jump in revenue on Thursday as it begins to take a profit from its coronavirus vaccine for the first time. Part of the boost came from $4 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford. Despite rising revenue, AstraZeneca reported a pre-tax loss of $265 million due to costs from its purchase of U.S. drug company Alexion Pharmaceuticals and new drug research.

  • Our 40 Best Diabetes-Friendly Recipes

    Snacks, dinners, breakfasts and desserts are all included in this mix of delicious, healthy recipes. Each dish has a four- or five-star rating, so you can be sure that you're in for a truly tasty meal. Plus, these recipes highlight complex carbs, like whole grains, and stick to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium for a dish that can fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • US stands by Boeing settlement reached in Trump's final days

    The Justice Department is standing by a settlement it reached with Boeing for deceiving regulators who approved the 737 Max, despite personal pleas to Attorney General Merrick Garland from relatives of passengers who died in crashes of Max jets. In a filing Tuesday, the Justice Department asked a federal court in Texas to deny the families' request for a hearing into the $2.5 billion settlement. The families argued that government lawyers violated a crime-victims law by not telling them that the government was negotiating a settlement with Boeing.

  • How long do hard-boiled eggs stay fresh?

    To peel or not to peel? When it comes to hard-boiled eggs, here's what you need to know about keeping them fresh.

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • New York City couple’s budget shows they spent almost $30K on food last year, including $19K at restaurants. Reddit is eating it up.

    The latest budget raising eyebrows on Reddit comes from a married couple in New York City earning $170,066 after taxes (their gross income amounts to $310,042). The couple’s Sankey diagram charting their 2021 cash flow claims that “food” took a $29,607 bite out of their budget last year. “Your food budget is my salary guys,” wrote the most upvoted comment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Man Found Guilty Of Stepdaughter’s Murder, Forced Her To Take Lethal Dose Of Heroin

    A Virginia man was found guilty of murdering his adopted stepdaughter by forcefully giving her a lethal dose of heroin. On Monday, jurors took 45 minutes to find 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, according to WAVY 10. It was the second time Wesley stood trial for the murder of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Angelica Hadsell Angelica disappeared while visiting her parents’ home in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk in March 2015, according to the N

  • LDS leader apologizes after comments about Black members

    A Latter-day Saint leader has apologized, saying he "made a serious mistake" for comments regarding Black members of the church during an event over the weekend.

  • School bus driver shot in head in Minneapolis

    A school bus driver was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot in the head in Minneapolis.

  • ‘It can’t be real’: Brother of Nashville woman found dead underneath bridge left with unanswered questions

    The family of Diana Poole says they are shocked and heartbroken after the 21-year-old’s body was found under a bridge in South Nashville.

  • 4 Marines charged with felony vandalism in gondola incident at San Diego Zoo

    Four active-duty Marines who allegedly rocked a gondola back and forth at the San Diego Zoo, causing the ride to shutdown and strand passengers, pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday.

  • Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head while students on board

    The driver's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

  • Man accused of stabbing girlfriend 30 times in Surprise: ‘I just couldn’t stand her anymore'

    "While being removed from the scene it was reported that Raymond [Maltos] had made a statement something relative to ‘I just couldn’t stand her anymore," court documents read.

  • Mother of Oxford school-shooting suspect was having an affair and snuck away from work to meet with her partner at a Costco parking lot, coworker says

    Jennifer Crumbley's coworker testified Tuesday that Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, were seeing other people throughout 2021.

  • Missing Carlstadt man found after 12 days, ending search by police and family

    James Dugan had been missing since he told his family he was meeting a woman in Newark on Jan. 27, 2022.