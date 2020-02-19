Boy Scouts bankruptcy: What we know about victims, assets and the future of scouting

The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Tuesday as the organization faces 275 abuse lawsuits and potentially an additional 1,400 cases to come.

Having already paid more than $150 million in settlements and legal costs between 2017 and 2019, the Boy Scouts hopes to contain the financial damage of the abuse scandal and emerge as a more sustainable organization.

Bankruptcy was "the only viable option" for the Boy Scouts to consolidate numerous cases in one proceeding, pay its victims and emerge as a sustainable entity, the organization said.

But some victims attorneys have said the nonprofit is is turning to bankruptcy court to escape its obligations.

The Boy Scout logo and a uniform are displayed in a store at the Marin Council of the Boy Scouts of America on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, Calif. More

More than 130 million Americans and more than 35 million volunteers have participated in the Boy Scouts since it was chartered by Congress in 1916. The Irving, Texas-based group currently has about 2.2 million youth participants, 800,000 adult volunteers, 261 local councils and 81,000 Scouting units.

Tuesday's court filing raises questions that are not likely to be answered soon. Here's what we know about how the bankruptcy process could unfold:

Could the Boy Scouts go away?

Bankruptcy is a legal process provided for in the U.S. Constitution that allows organizations that can no longer pay their debts a chance to reduce their liabilities. It's designed to give organizations a second chance, and many major companies have survived the process, such as General Motors and United Airlines. Others have gone out of business, such as Toys R Us and Circuit City.

Theoretically, the national Boy Scouts organization could be dissolved as a result of the bankruptcy. Chapter 11, the type of bankruptcy the Boy Scouts seeks, allows an organization to be liquidated to pay off creditors, which in this case would include abuse victims. If that happens, the organization's assets would likely be sold off piece by piece. Local councils could form a new entity to oversee themselves or operate independently.

It's more likely that the Boy Scouts will reach a broad settlement with victims and emerge from bankruptcy as a more financially viable enterprise, though likely one with fewer assets.

How many abuse victims are there?

That's hard to say. The Boy Scouts currently faces 275 lawsuits. Victims' attorneys have notified the group of another 1,400 claims likely to be filed, according to a court document.

That doesn't mean there are that many victims, however. Multiple victims can join together in one lawsuit.

The bankruptcy petition lists 25 law firms with the largest number of clients with abuse claims. Abused in Scouting, one group within that list, says it has nearly 2,000 clients alone.

And then there are the victims who have not come forward.

When did the abuse take place?

About 90% took place more than 30 years ago, before the organization improved its process to screen volunteers, according to the Boy Scouts.

Since 2002, about 17 states have adopted laws allowing sexual abuse victims to pursue lawsuits that would have been outside the statute of limitations. Those laws have opened the door for many cases to be brought against the Boy Scouts.

There are new cases of abuse. Attorney Paul Mones, who has represented dozens of clients against the Boy Scouts, filed suit in December on behalf of a 17-year-old client who says he was abused in 2018.

How will the bankruptcy affect victims' payments?

In bankruptcy, people who have won lawsuits against the debtor are typically paid less than what they are owed.