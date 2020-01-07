Boy Scouts face a 'flood of litigation' over child sexual abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Boy Scouts of America faces mounting legal liability as lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by leaders and volunteers continue to roll in, thanks in part to loosening statutes of limitations across the country.

Today, lawyers with Abused in Scouting filed suit in Washington, D.C., on behalf of eight men who say they were abused as kids by Scout leaders and volunteers. The District in May eliminated time restrictions for sexual abuse survivors to pursue civil litigation and opened a two-year window for survivors under the age of 40 to file suit regardless of the date of the incident.

Separately, attorneys Gilion Dumas and Ashley Vaughn plan to file suit in California on behalf of 14 plaintiffs with similar claims. That "mass action" suit comes days after California’s Assembly Bill 218 took effect, allowing victims of child sexual assault to file suit until age 40 and opening a three-year window for those abused as children to sue for past incidents.

Attorney Paul Mones, who along with Dumas won a landmark $19.9 million verdict against the Scouts in 2010, said he expects a “flood of litigation” in California.

“With the advent of all this consciousness of abuse in Boy Scouts, and all the things that happened in the last few years, there’s going to be a tidal wave of cases against them.”

Mones filed suit on behalf of a 17-year-old client in December in San Bernardino County Superior Court and estimates his firm has an additional 75 suits filed against Boy Scouts and as many as 200 more in the works.

In a statement, Boy Scouts expressed outrage "that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our program to abuse innocent children."

"The Boy Scouts of America is committed to fulfilling our social and moral responsibility to fairly compensate victims who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting," the statement reads. "The BSA has a multi-layered process of safeguards informed by experts, including the following, all of which act as barriers to abuse: a leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interactions alone with children – either in person, online or via text; a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff, including criminal background checks and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse."

California and D.C. join a wave of states and territories that are extending time for survivors of child sexual abuse to press charges and seek civil damages. Since 2009, lawmakers in 38 states have introduced such bills, according to a USA TODAY analysis. Twenty-nine states have enacted laws, including New York, where at least a dozen cases have been filed against the Scouts since the new law took effect in August.

The push to extend statutes of limitations or eradicate them altogether came about in part through better understanding of how long it can take survivors grappling with trauma to come forward. The average age of disclosure is 52, according to CHILD USA, a think tank that focuses on preventing child abuse and neglect. Some people never disclose what happened to them.

“Grooming is very powerful. The predators who learn how to groom know how to isolate people and know how to do it very well,” said Dave Henson, one of the eight "John Does" in Monday’s suit in D.C.

Henson, now 39, said he was abused by an assistant Scout leader over a span of five years, starting when he was 11. The grooming was so meticulous, Henson said, that he didn’t realize the late-night touching that turned into penetration was abuse until years later, when he told his high school sweetheart.

“I wanted to be open and honest with her, and said, ‘Hey, I've had a homosexual relationship, and she kind of looked at me weird. I explained to her what kind of happened, she again looks at me and said, ‘You didn’t have a homosexual relationship; you were abused.’”