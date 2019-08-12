Boy Scouts lawsuit: Parents trust teachers and counselors, but should they?

In their off hours, the men organized camping trips and merit badge training. During the day, working as teachers, counselors and police officers, they were similarly surrounded by children. Résumés betrayed no signs of the danger the men posed.

In a lawsuit filed late Monday against the Boy Scouts of America, lawyers said they’ve identified 350 abusers who preyed on young Scouts. All but two dozen of their names are not in the Boy Scouts’ disciplinary files, made public in a previous court case.

The list of alleged abusers, obtained by USA TODAY, details molestation ranging from fondling to sodomy. Some of the men accused by former Scouts ended up in court or were punished administratively for similar crimes, sometimes many years after these newly alleged assaults. Some were kicked out of Scouting for abuse. USA TODAY is naming only those who fit one or more of those categories.

Exclusive: Nearly 800 accuse Boy Scouts of failing to protect them from sex abuse as new lawsuit is filed

More: ‘There's no rehabbing the Boy Scouts.’ Former Scout speaks out about latest lawsuit

In a statement, Boy Scouts of America said it cares about all victims of abuse and apologizes to anyone harmed during their time in Scouting.

"We believe victims, we support them, we pay for counseling by a provider of their choice, and we encourage them to come forward,” the statement said.

A review of the list and victims’ allegations reveals a disturbingly common detail: Beyond Scouts, many of the accused were in positions to protect, mentor and nurture children. That raises questions about whether top Scouting officials could have warned authorities but didn't, allowing the men to strike again.

Police officer

Michael Nussbaum, 57, is making his allegations public for the first time, as one of nearly 800 clients of the attorneys who filed Monday’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court.

He said his abuser’s position as a beloved police sergeant made it difficult for him as a child to come forward and be believed.

Nussbaum said he was abused when he was 14 by Sgt. Jon Wyatt, who was a troop leader. Nussbaum said he was invited to the detective’s bureau for a volunteer opportunity and found himself alone in Wyatt’s office.

“He pulled out a gun and put it on the table and said, ‘Nobody will ever believe you,’ or something to the effect of that,” Nussbaum said. “And he was right.”

Three years later, when he was 17, Nussbaum saw an article in the Miami Herald: Wyatt had been arrested for abusing a 7-year-old. He’s serving a life sentence.

Teacher

Scout leader James E. Pacitto was accused of sexual abuse by a former Scout in multiple locations across southern New Jersey from 1975 to 1980. Pacitto allegedly let the boy drive, so he could be close, placed his hands on the boy’s abdomen, gave him a rubdown, then touched him inappropriately.

That allegation comes from another client of the attorneys behind abusedinscouting.com and Monday's lawsuit.

Several years later, a 16-year-old boy told police Pacitto touched his genitals at a cabin in Laurel Lake in January 1988, according to news reports at the time. Pacitto was arrested the next day by Millville police.

By then, Pacitto was a sixth grade teacher at Rieck Elementary. News of Pacitto’s arrest reached the school board. It voted to take no action “because the charges had not been substantiated.”

A grand jury indicted Pacitto on charges of criminal sexual conduct a month after his arrest. A month later, Millville’s school board voted again to allow Pacitto to continue teaching despite the indictment, noting the charges did not occur while he was teaching.

Soon after, he was honored by the New Jersey governor with a teaching excellence award and given $1,000 to use in his classroom.

In February 2017, Pacitto was in the news again.

In an undercover sting operation in 2017 by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, according to court records, he was caught at a public park known as a place for sex acts. Pacitto, then 78, was convicted of battery and of entering a place of lewdness.