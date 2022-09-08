Boy scouts on path to exit bankruptcy after $2.46 billion sex abuse settlement approved

(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America secured approval of its reorganization plan from a bankruptcy judge on Thursday, giving the youth organization a green light to exit Chapter 11 and set up a $2.46 billion trust to settle decades of claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the restructuring proposal after the Boy Scouts made changes to address her previous ruling that had rejected portions of the settlement.

The biggest change in the amended plan was the removal of a $250 million settlement payment from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which Silverstein refused to approve.

Silverstein said that part of the settlement went too far in attempting to protect the Mormon church from abuse claims that were only loosely connected to scouting activities.

