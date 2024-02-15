Boy Scouts played role in discovering volunteer who was recording them, police say

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has the inside story of the capture of a sex offender who was targeting area Boy Scouts with hidden cameras.

Former volunteer chaperone David Nelson, 41, was finally caught thanks to his own cameras. There are still concerns about other victims who may have encountered Nelson elsewhere.

Nelson admitted he installed pinhole cameras in bathroom paper towel dispensers at the ‘ bar F Ranch near Farmington, about 80 miles south of St. Louis, according to investigators. The ranch is hallowed ground for the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Nelson set them up to include a view of a shower stall but his very own cameras caught him in the act.

“We recovered the evidence and did a forensic search of the actual devices. We were able to view of photo of defendant David Nelson actually installing these devices,” Det. Sgt. Greg Adams, St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department, said. “We would ask anyone if they recognize him or believe that they dealt with him during this time frame at that location that they give us a call.”

Nelson pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges and faces a mandatory prison term of at least 15 years.

Investigators said the location of the crimes makes them all the more sickening. The secluded, sprawling S bar F Ranch is home to Camp Gamble, which hosts thousands of scouts every year.

Staff and scouts themselves broke the case in July 2021. They comprised a bathroom cleanup crew that found the cameras just one day after Nelson installed them, preventing an untold number of people from becoming victims.

“For young kids, it was devastating to know they had been captured on video,” Det. Sgt. Adams said.

Investigators had more than 350 calls about Nelson in a single day, just after an initial report on FOX 2 when the cameras were discovered. Five teenage victims have been identified, along with two adults: one man and one woman. Three juvenile victims have yet to be identified.

“You’ve got to think about all of the victims that—during the course of this investigation, there were over 300 people in this camp who had to wait weeks to find out were they actually on these cameras or not,” Det. Sgt. Adams said.

Nelson was originally from St. Louis County and was working as a computer engineer for Microsoft near Seattle. He’d been a summer volunteer at the ranch for nearly 20 years.

At present, he’s awaiting a state trial on charges including felony invasion of privacy for the adult victims. His federal sentencing is set for April 25.

A spokesman for the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America issued the following statement:

“Nothing will ever fully heal the pain suffered by the Scouts, their families and the entire Scouting community, but the justice handed out in this case would not have been possible without the swift actions taken by Scouts, Scout leaders and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. We hope this news helps bring some semblance of comfort to those impacted by this terrible violation of privacy, and we will continue to do everything we can to make Scouting accessible, enjoyable and – most importantly – safe for everyone.”

