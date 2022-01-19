Boy Scouts sex abuse survivors in Texas eligible for less money

When the giant lawsuit against Irving-based Boy Scouts of America progresses through the court system, sex abuse survivors in Texas won’t be eligible to receive as much money as victims abused in other states.

Why it matters: While states like New York have adopted the Child Victims Act, which suspended the civil statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases, Texas does not have similar legislation.

Context: More than 80,000 men have joined a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts, alleging sexual abuse that goes back decades. As part of BSA’s bankruptcy reorganization, survivors voted on a $2.7 billion settlement, what amounts to about $30,000 per victim.

Initial returns indicated that the settlement didn’t have the support of enough survivors, though a final tally is expected this week.

The court is simultaneously attempting to vet the claimants.

Details: New York resident Tracy Peterson might have been eligible for more than $1 million had his abuse occurred in that state.

But he alleges it happened in Texas, where was born and raised, so instead his lawyers have told him he will probably be eligible for no more than $30,000 — minus 40% in attorney fees — according to the Buffalo News.

Peterson told the paper he still voted in favor of accepting the settlement.

What they’re saying: “I’ve just had a real hard life,” Peterson said. “I need to take as much as I can get. I’m not financially in a position to just not get anything.”

