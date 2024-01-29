Boy Scouts volunteer hid cameras in camp bathroom, then got caught on footage, feds say

A Boy Scouts volunteer pleaded guilty to charges after officials say he hid cameras inside a Missouri camp bathroom.

David Lee Nelson, 41, pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 to two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of attempted production of child pornography.

McClatchy News reached out to Nelson’s attorney on Jan. 29 but did not immediately hear back.

Nelson, of Redmond, Washington, was a Boy Scouts volunteer at the S Bar F Scout Ranch in St. Francois County, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. While there in July 2021, officials say he hid two cameras inside a bathroom.

“Nelson hid the cameras in paper towel dispensers and positioned them so they would capture the interior of the bathroom, including a shower stall,” officials said.

One camera was found when scouts were cleaning a bathroom stall, then they found another and called authorities, according to officials.

Nelson initially denied having any involvement, but after reviewing footage from the cameras, Nelson was seen on videos he recorded, officials said.

Nelson recorded an 11-year-old, 13-year-old and 15-year-old, according to an indictment.

“David Lee Nelson’s involvement in Scouting ended in July 2021 after BSA learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior. The BSA and Greater St. Louis Council will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as requested,” an email from Boy Scouts of America to McClatchy News said.

Boy Scouts of America officials said Nelson is not allowed to register or participate with the organization in any capacity.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of youth in our programs — it is our top priority,” Boy Scouts officials said.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 25. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, “followed by a term of supervised release of up to life.”

