Boy seriously hurt in Tacoma shooting

A boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in Tacoma Thursday night.

The boy was shot outdoors in the 1500 block of South Ridgewood Avenue. His age is not known.

Tacoma police said officers found three guns in a nearby alley.

South 15th Street was shut down between Sprague and Grant Avenue during the investigation, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

